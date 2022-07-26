Northbound Route 28 Ramp Overnight Bridge Washing Activities Tuesday and Wednesday in Etna
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight bridge washing activities on a northbound Route 28 ramp in Etna Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights, July 26-27 weather permitting.
A closure of the ramp that carries northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8/Butler (Exit 5B) will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform bridge washing operations. Traffic will be detoured.
Detour
From northbound Route 28
- Take the southbound Route 8/RD Flemming Bridge/Sharpsburg exit (Exit 5A)
- Turn left onto Bridge Street
- Turn right onto Butler Street
- Turn right onto Kittanning Street
- End detour
MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044
