Northbound Route 28 Ramp Overnight Bridge Washing Activities Tuesday and Wednesday in Etna

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight bridge washing activities on a northbound Route 28 ramp in Etna Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights, July 26-27 weather permitting.

A closure of the ramp that carries northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8/Butler (Exit 5B) will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform bridge washing operations. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour

From northbound Route 28

Take the southbound Route 8/RD Flemming Bridge/Sharpsburg exit (Exit 5A)

Turn left onto Bridge Street

Turn right onto Butler Street

Turn right onto Kittanning Street

End detour



MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

