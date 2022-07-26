WVDOT is hiring in Preston County RIGHT NOW! Special hiring event scheduled!

"Currently we have openings in all organizations,” said District 4 Engineer Mike Cronin, P.E. “In Preston County, we’re currently 10 personnel short. We hope to fill all 10 positions with this hiring event."



The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Armed Forces Reserve center at 12597 River Road in Kingwood to hire Transportation Worker 1 and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operator candidates.



Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. WVDOT staff will be available at the hiring event to assist with the application process. Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the DOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the DOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.



“The WVDOH is a great career,” Cronin said. “Our personnel have good dependable salaries and good benefits to go along with consistent pay.”



In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 634 have been hired. Check the DOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.​

