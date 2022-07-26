U.S. News & World Report Ranks John Muir Health’s Medical Centers Among Best in San Francisco Metro Area and California

Walnut Creek Medical Center has at least one nationally ranked service for the 16th straight year.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers earned the designation of Best Regional Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of America's Best Hospitals. To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least one national ranking in a specialty or at least seven ratings of “high performing” across the procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The Walnut Creek Medical Center is ranked second and the Concord Medical Center third out of 49 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, which includes hospitals in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties. The two medical centers are also ranked among the top 17 in the state out of more than 400 hospitals.

“Our physicians, nurses, clinical and support staff, and volunteers continue to deliver outstanding care and service at a time of great need in our community,” said Jane Willemsen, Executive Vice President and President, Hospital Operations at John Muir Health. “I’m grateful for the resiliency and efforts of our teams as we manage the COVID-19 pandemic and treat and care for patients with a range of injuries and illnesses.”

For the 16th consecutive year, the Walnut Creek Medical Center had at least one service nationally ranked -- one of less than 4% of medical centers across the country that achieved a national ranking. The Walnut Creek Medical Center was nationally ranked in Diabetes & Endocrinology (#42), Obstetrics & Gynecology (#36), Orthopedics (#35) and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#36). The medical center also ranked as high-performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in 14 adult procedures and conditions, including Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

The Concord Medical Center was ranked as high-performing in five specialties, including Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Urology. In addition, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in 13 adult procedures and conditions, including Aortic Valve Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

“We never take recognitions like the ones from U.S. News & World Report for granted and are incredibly proud of our teams and the care they provide,” said Russell Rodriguez, M.D, interim Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health. “These ratings are a direct reflection of and a credit to the talent, skills, empathy and teamwork of our clinicians and staff.”

“For patients considering their options for where to get care, the Best Hospitals rankings are designed to help them and their medical professionals identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The new cancer ratings provide patients facing surgery for prostate cancer or gynecological cancer with previously unavailable information to assist them in making a critical health care decision.”

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has 798 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center also serves as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.