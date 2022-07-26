Game Changers Foundation Supports High School Student Athletes with Life Skills Training
Non-profit utilizes current and former players to develop high school athletes into leaders that succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life
Georgia high school sports are truly special, and I am thrilled about the Foundation’s involvement with so many student-athletes throughout the state,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Changers Foundation is proud to kick off high school sports seasons with a number of programs that achieve the nonprofit's mission of helping athletes become leaders in sports, business and life. Founded by former professional athlete Rennie Curran, Game Changers provides high school athletes insight from current and former professional or college athletes to provide guidance, leadership skills and development both on and off the field.
— Rennie Curran
“Georgia high school sports are truly special, and I am thrilled about the Foundation’s involvement with so many student-athletes throughout the state,” Curran said. “As a former athlete, I understand the grind and pressure these athletes go through and am thrilled to instill them with my first-hand experience for them to be successful in all aspects of their lives.”
Foundation programming includes the following:
- Sports Camps – The Foundation hosts and partners with other like-minded organizations for camps to speak and work with athletes.
- Partnerships – Partnerships are already in process with organizations such as Sports Turf Company, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, NG3 and NCAA to
give athletes a holistic experience during events.
- Speaking Engagements – Former athletes will speak to students and sports teams throughout the year about their experiences and what it takes to
make it to the next level both on and off the field of play. Curran will share his insight at the Corky Kell luncheon held on Aug. 8.
- Leadership Award – Every week, high school coaches nominate an athlete who shows leadership on their team, among their peers and throughout their
community.
- Ongoing Mentorship – Partner high school student-athletes with former professional athletes to provide guidance and assist with leadership skills and
development.
The 501(c)(3) organization helps athletes from all levels reach their fullest potential in the game of life. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.
Curran was a standout at the University of Georgia as an All-American linebacker before playing in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field. Because of his experience, Curran created the Foundation for current and former professional athletes to positively influence and impact their communities by preparing high school athletes for their futures.
For more information or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit
gamechangersfoundationga.org.
# # #
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications