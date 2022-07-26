St. Albans Barracks // Farm vehicle incident on RT. 36 in Fairfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2022 @ 11:20 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT. Rt 36 @ Fairfield / Bakersfield Town Line

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a VSP trooper came upon a disabled piece of farm equipment at the above location which was blocking the EB lane at the crest of a hill. The vehicle had suffered a mechanical breakdown and leaked hydraulic fluid over a 150- 200 yard stretch of the EB lane of travel. Fairfield FD personnel responded and cleaned the spill. Trace amounts of the fluid remain on the roadway and present a potential hazard for motorists, especially motorcyclists. Caution signs were put in place by VTRANS to warn of the hazard. Motorists are urged to use caution in that area. The incident caused minor traffic delays for approximately 1.5 hours while the farm vehicle was repaired and the roadway cleaned.