Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,630 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Farm vehicle incident on RT. 36 in Fairfield

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                   

STATION:   St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2022 @ 11:20 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT. Rt 36 @ Fairfield / Bakersfield Town Line

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a VSP trooper came upon a disabled piece of farm equipment at the above location which was blocking the EB lane at the crest of a hill. The vehicle had suffered a mechanical breakdown and leaked hydraulic fluid over a 150- 200 yard stretch of the EB lane of travel. Fairfield FD personnel responded and cleaned the spill. Trace amounts of the fluid remain on the roadway and present a potential hazard for motorists, especially motorcyclists. Caution signs were put in place by VTRANS to warn of the hazard. Motorists are urged to use caution in that area. The incident caused minor traffic delays for approximately 1.5 hours while the farm vehicle was repaired and the roadway cleaned.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Farm vehicle incident on RT. 36 in Fairfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.