Marketing Book Helps Multi-Location Executives Know Where to Start Building a Digital Marketing Program and Strategy.
Digital Marketing Expert Shares Her Insights with Multi-Location Businesses
In a world that consistently forces businesses to find new methods of exposure, be chosen and get better, I recommend that you read On The Map and keep it near your office.”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning digital marketing expert, Mary Cate Spires, has launched her first book, On The Map: How Multi-Location Businesses Can Use Digital Marketing to Grow Revenue and Stay Ahead of the Competition. The goal is to help motivate multi-location businesses to look to digital marketing trends that have been successful in other industries instead of solely focusing on businesses within their niche.
— Jason Grier, EVP & COO at Reputation.com
Drawing on her unique experience in digital marketing for multi-location businesses, Mary Cate Spires outlines the ins and outs of digital marketing and teaches readers how to:
Create goal-based strategies
Build better brand awareness
Drive more qualified traffic
Convert leads into sales and more
“In a world that consistently forces businesses to find new methods of exposure, be chosen and get better, I recommend that you read On The Map and keep it near your office. This guide to digital marketing will serve you, your business and your customers well and enable you and your teams to navigate some of the most complex and constantly evolving business environments the world has ever seen, “ says Jason Grier, EVP & COO at Reputation.com, who wrote the foreword for the book.
Spires explains, “Remaining stagnant and using old methods is a recipe for irrelevant marketing. Multi-location businesses should recognize this shift. It is crucial for businesses to develop a strategy around digital marketing and roll it out before being left in the dust. The greatest challenge is many businesses struggle to effectively deploy a digital-marketing strategy across multiple locations.”
On The Map is designed to be a guidebook for multi-location businesses to deploy an intentional and strategic digital marketing strategy.
On The Map is currently available on Amazon (hardcover) $24.99 (paperback) $14.97 (Kindle) $7.99
Contact Mary Cate Spires at her website: www.MaryCateSpires.com
Note to Media:
Mary Cate Spires is available for interviews.
Mary Cate Spires
+1 910-797-8416
email us here
HarleyJames Consulting
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mary Cate announces her book release.