Governor Abbott Appoints Sellers To The Governing Board Of The Texas School For The Deaf

July 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathy Sellers to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board oversees the provision of all School for the Deaf services and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Kathy Sellers of Kosse is Lead Interpreter for Bryan Independent School District and the Brazos Valley Regional Day School for the Deaf where she interprets, coordinates interpreter schedules, and coordinates substitute teachers for Deaf education classrooms. She has been active as an interpreter in public education since 1998 and in the private sector since 2008. Sellers is an active member of the Texas Society of Interpreters for the Deaf and is a member at large of the Texas Hands and Voices Board of Directors. She is a mother to two adult Deaf children. Sellers received a certificate from McClennan Community College in the Interpreter Training Program.

