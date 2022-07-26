PennDOT Reminds Motorists of Line Painting Activities Across the Region

PennDOT is reminding motorists across the region about line painting operations. District 2 PennDOT serves Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties. Line painting must be done under dry weather conditions, so all line painting activities are weather dependent.

Motorists will find line painting information available on permanent and portable message boards in the region—especially on I-80, I-99, and major roadways like Route 322 and 219. In some locations, information may also be available through the Highway Advisory Radio System at 1640 on the AM dial.

Annual painting helps to improve the visibility of road lines and enhances roadway safety. With safety the number one concern during all painting operations, drivers should be aware that:

Line painting activity is a slow-moving operation. "LINE PAINTING – WET PAINT" signs and flashing lights are mounted on the back of equipment to warn motorists of the painting operation.

Motorists should stay at least eight to ten car lengths behind line painting equipment to avoid running over wet paint. The paint spray guns are two inches off the roadway surface and cannot spray a vehicle. Paint can only get on a vehicle if a driver runs over wet lines.

PennDOT asks that motorists be patient when stopped or slowed behind the line painting operation. Use of patience and the appropriate distance between you and the paint truck will help lower the potential for damage from wet paint.

PennDOT will paint as many roadways as possible while warm weather continues. Availability of paint supplies may have an impact on the number of roads PennDOT can address this year.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423 Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #





