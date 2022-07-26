Lows Road to Close Starting Next week in South Centre Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1003 (Lows Road) will be closed starting next week in South Centre Township, Columbia County, for pavement and bridge preservation project.

On Monday, August 1, Lows Road will be closed between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Horse Farm Road) while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., begins work on the bridge carrying Interstate 80 over the roadway. A detour using Horse Farm Road, Route 1006 (Sawmill Road), Route 487, North Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.



New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2022.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

