The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma / Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free At (888) 891-2200
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help veterans obtain the financial compensation they deserve. All of it.
A mixture of asbestos and cement was used to produce roof shingles for decades throughout the twentieth century.
The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma / Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free At (888) 891-2200NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Pennsylvania is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Asbestos exposure occurred mostly between the 1940s and the early 1980s. Among the most prevalent trades that encountered large quantities of asbestos include: power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipe-fitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is from 10 to 50 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
Pennsylvanians who worked jobs in manufacturing, construction, pipe-fitting, demolition, power generation, chemical plants, shipbuilding and/or the military were at risk of exposure to asbestos. Pennsylvania also contains naturally occurring deposits of asbestos, which were formerly mined at four asbestos mines located in the southeastern region of the state.
Known job sites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Pennsylvania include, but are not limited to, Alcoa Aluminum, Bethlehem Steel, LTV Steel, Electralloy USX Corporation, Bethlehem Steel Shipyard, Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, Key Highway Shipyard, Pennsylvania Shipyard, Penn Shipbuilding, Sun Shipbuilding, tbe BoRit Asbestos Superfund Site in Ambler, PA and the Ambler Asbestos Piles Superfund Site in Montgomery County, PA
For medical treatment regarding mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 888-891-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn