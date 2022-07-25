When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 25, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 26, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens contamination Company Name: Vi-Jon, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 25, 2022 – Smyrna, TN, Vi-Jon, LLC is expanding its voluntary recall to include all lots of all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution within expiry to the consumer level. This expansion includes all lots of Cherry Flavor and Grape Flavor of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry. On July 14, 2022, Vi-Jon, LLC recalled all lots of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry. The recall was initiated after Vi-Jon, LLCs third party microbial testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

Risk Statement: Immunocompromised patients, who consume this product, may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences. To date, Vi-Jon, LLC is aware of 3 (three) reports of serious adverse reactions potentially related to this recall. Vi-Jon, LLC is in the process of investigating these reports.

The product is used for relief of occasional constipation (irregularity) and generally produces bowel movement in ½ to 6 hours. The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle.

In addition to the lemon flavor, the recall now includes the Cherry flavor and Grape flavor noted below in the table in bold print.

Affected Brand NDC # UPC # BEST CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 63941-533-38 070038200499 BEST CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 63941-516-38 070038587903 BEST CHOICE 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE 63941-162-38 070038662204 CARE ONE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 72476-001-38 341520313226 CARE ONE 10OZ CHERRY CIT 72476-002-38 341520000553 CARIBA 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 67860-166-38 646702057012 CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT N/A 308697403082 CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 63868-929-38 050428335178 CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 69842-983-38 050428305942 CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 69842-647-38 050428297339 CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 69842-647-38 00050428285152 CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE 69842-763-38 050428307458 CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE 69842-763-38 00050428325032 DISCOUNT DRUG MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 53943-166-38 093351028205 EQUALINE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 41163-709-38 041163500679 EQUALINE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 41163-769-38 041163500686 EQUATE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT SRP 49035-506-38 681131287142 EQUATE 10OZ CHERRY CIT SRP 49035-593-38 681131287166 EQUATE 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT SRP 49035-592-38 681131287159 EXCHANGE SELECT 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 55301-166-38 614299404205 FAMILY WELLNESS 10OZ LEMON CITRATE 55319-666-38 032251580826 FAM WELLNS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 55319-164-38 032251577888 GOOD SENSE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 50804-166-38 846036007374 GOOD SENSE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 50804-164-38 846036007398 HARRIS TEETER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 72036-002-38 072036726124 HEB 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 37808-769-38 041220510863 HEB 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 37808-673-38 00041220510870 HEB 10OZ GRAPE MAG CITRATE 37808-695-38 00041220510887 HEALTH MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 62011-0380-1 052569142158 HEALTH MART 10OZ CHERRY CIT 62011-0381-1 052569142165 KROGER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 30142-899-38 041260001826 KROGER 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE 30142-806-38 041260008719 LEADER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 70000-0424-1 096295135541 LEADER 10OZ CHERRY CIT 70000-0575-1 096295141061 LEADER 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT 70000-0576-1 096295141054 MAJOR 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 0904-6787-44 309046787440 MEIJER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 41250-708-38 713733459457 MEIJER 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 41250-769-38 713733459440 PREMIER VALUE 10OZ LOW SOD LEM CIT 68016-696-38 840986035302 PREMIER VALUE 10OZ CHERRY CIT 68016-701-38 840986035296 PUBLIX 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 56062-266-38 041415506732 PUBLIX 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 56062-264-38 041415505735 QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 63868-929-38 635515901254 QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 63868-018-38 635515901117 REXALL 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 55910-183-38 072785134188 REXALL 10OZ CHERRY CIT 55910-961-38 072785134164 REXALL 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT 55910-615-38 072785134171 RITE AID 10OZ LEMON CITRATE 11822-4330-2 011822433006 RITE AID 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE 11822-4303-2 011822433037 SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 21130-709-38 321130779155 SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT 21130-165-38 321130789710 SOUND BODY 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 50594-166-38 072785114791 SUNMARK 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 70677-0051-1 010939908445 SUNMARK 10OZ CHERRY CIT 70677-0053-1 010939910448 SWAN 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 0869-0166-38 072785134058 SWAN 10OZ CHRY CITRATE 0869-0164-38 308690693381 TOPCARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 36800-709-38 036800455290 TOPCARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT 36800-164-38 036800455306 UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 11673-708-38 072785128835 UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 11673-666-38 072785128835 WALGREENS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 0363-8166-38 311917201603 WALGREENS 10OZ CHERRY CIT 0363-8164-38 311917201580 WALGREENS 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT 0363-7162-38 311917201597

The product was distributed Nationwide to wholesale and retail outlets. Vi-Jon, LLC is continuing their investigation into the cause of the problem.

Vi-Jon, LLC is notifying its customers by phone and email and is arranging for return or destruction of all recalled product. Consumers that have this recalled product should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Vi-Jon, LLC by e-mail ( Recalls@Vijon.com ) Monday-Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Central Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.www.vijon.com

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to 1st Expansion Press Release.

Link to Initial Press Release.