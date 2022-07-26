Denim Fabric Market Projected To Hit $27.9 Billion by 2030 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Denim Fabric Market

Availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and new socio-economic trends drive the growth of the global denim fabric market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global denim fabric market generated $18.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and new socio-economic trends drive the growth of the global denim fabric market. However, volatility in prices of cotton and environmental risks associated with the use of synthetic dyes restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of biodegradable denim fabric presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of fabric production facilities, thereby affecting the overall growth of the global denim fabric market.

It further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to rise in prices of raw materials, especially cotton and cotton yarn. This factor decreased the production of denim fabric, especially during the initial phase.

In addition, the falling income of customers had given way to contraction in the demand for premium denim products.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global denim fabric market based on raw material, fabric type, end use, and region.

Based on raw material, the cotton segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the same segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on fabric type, the raw segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stretch segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, APAC contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. The same region is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include America, Europe, and MEA.

Leading players of the global denim fabric market analyzed in the research include Advance Denim Co., Ltd., Arvind Limited, Bextex, CONE Denim LLC, HA-MEEM Group, House of Gold, LLC, Isko, Modern Denim Ltd., Noman Group, and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.

