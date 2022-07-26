Job Seeker of the Year Awards and Annual Meeting, Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio
Live event at Columbus State Community College, workforce experts and awardees available for interviewsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio (WDBCO) will present its 2022 Annual Awards on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Mitchell Hall, on the campus of Columbus State Community College from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. A summary of the year’s highlights and notable awards will be presented from 4:30 – 5 p.m. by CEO Lisa Patt-McDaniel. Job Seeker of the Year Award (5 given)
The Job Seeker of the Year Award honors individuals who have engaged the workforce system for training and mentoring and have gone on to achieve high-quality employment in their chosen field. These individuals exemplify hard work and dedication and credit the OhioMeansJobs of Columbus and Franklin County Job Center as being fundamental to their success. 2 winners and their coaches will be present for interviews. (Additional contacts possible by request) Company of the Year Award
The Business of the Year Award is given each year to a local company that engages the workforce system in ways that exemplify the dignity of work by providing opportunities for advancement and growth, both personally and professionally, for the individuals who work there. The Cleary Company - www.clearycompany.com - is this year’s award winner. Representatives of Cleary will be present at the event.
The Sue Doody Community Workforce Champion Award
The late Sue Doody, the founder of Lindy’s Restaurant and longtime WDBCO board member, was a champion of opportunities for people to live their best life through workforce development and training. Each year the Board presents the Sue Doody Community Workforce Champion Award to an individual who, like Sue, has championed opportunities for citizens to improve their quality of life through training and career development, and has facilitated the access and means to get there. This year we are honored to present this award to Dr David Harrison, President of Columbus State Community College.
About WDBCO
The Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio is a forward-thinking workforce system providing our community the essential skills for work and employers with the necessary talent to be successful. A non-profit, WDBCO serves businesses, the public, and specialized groups with a variety of recruitment, job training, employment, and research activities. The OhioMeansJobs Columbus and Franklin County Job Center, managed by WDBCO, is a hub of collaboration with numerous local partners.
______________________________
For more information please contact Andrew Campbell, Director of Communications, WDBCO via email
Andrew Campbell
Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio
+ 16145595068
acampbell@wdbco.org