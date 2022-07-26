Delaware Family Business Owner to Be Inducted into Towing Hall of Fame
Henry Fenimore of B&F Towing Co. in New Castle, Delaware, will be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame.
International Towing Museum to honor Henry Fenimore of B&F Towing Co. of New Castle, Delaware, in October.
All of this starts with the leadership at the top. ... He has demonstrated what a family business is, how to grow and sustain it.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has tapped Henry Fenimore of New Castle, Delaware, as one of 10 towing experts to be inducted into its Hall of Fame at a special ceremony later this year.
Fenimore, 75, owns B&F Towing of New Castle, Delaware, a family-run business that was started in 1967 and which also includes two brothers, Bobby and Herbie. He was a founding member of the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA), the Delaware Towing Association, and the Delaware Motor Transport Association. "He was, and always is, looking to put forward a professional image for our industry," states his nomination.
He is considered legendary at building relationships throughout the towing industry, and for employing many of the same workers for decades, sometimes through to retirement age.
"The lack of turnover at the company is remarkable. All of this starts with the leadership at the top. ... He has demonstrated what a family business is, how to grow and sustain it."
Fenimore's involvement with the community is a hallmark of his business, from local parades and donations to charitable events to cross training with local first responders and supporting the local high school's automotive technician program. He donated staff, equipment and time to help clean up New York City streets after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
On a personal level, Fenimore is known as a good friend, confidant and mentor to fellow towing operators. That's why many people in the industry call him "Uncle Henry." His larger-than-life personality and generosity has earned Fenimore the respect of the industry.
The Hall of Fame class is honored each year at a special ceremony in the fall. Fenimore will be honored, along with nine other towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan, to the Towing Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing professionals. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Henry Fenimore at B&H Towing Co. at 302-218-1094 or via email at henrybftowing@aol.com
