Delaware Family Business Owner to Be Inducted into Towing Hall of Fame

Henry Fenimore of B&F Towing Co. in New Castle, Delaware, will be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame.

The names and photos of Hall of Fame inductees are displayed at the towing museum's headquarters in Chattanooga.

International Towing Museum to honor Henry Fenimore of B&F Towing Co. of New Castle, Delaware, in October.

All of this starts with the leadership at the top. ... He has demonstrated what a family business is, how to grow and sustain it.”
— Nomination statement
CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has tapped Henry Fenimore of New Castle, Delaware, as one of 10 towing experts to be inducted into its Hall of Fame at a special ceremony later this year.

Fenimore, 75, owns B&F Towing of New Castle, Delaware, a family-run business that was started in 1967 and which also includes two brothers, Bobby and Herbie. He was a founding member of the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA), the Delaware Towing Association, and the Delaware Motor Transport Association. "He was, and always is, looking to put forward a professional image for our industry," states his nomination.

He is considered legendary at building relationships throughout the towing industry, and for employing many of the same workers for decades, sometimes through to retirement age.

"The lack of turnover at the company is remarkable. All of this starts with the leadership at the top. ... He has demonstrated what a family business is, how to grow and sustain it."

Fenimore's involvement with the community is a hallmark of his business, from local parades and donations to charitable events to cross training with local first responders and supporting the local high school's automotive technician program. He donated staff, equipment and time to help clean up New York City streets after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On a personal level, Fenimore is known as a good friend, confidant and mentor to fellow towing operators. That's why many people in the industry call him "Uncle Henry." His larger-than-life personality and generosity has earned Fenimore the respect of the industry.

The Hall of Fame class is honored each year at a special ceremony in the fall. Fenimore will be honored, along with nine other towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan, to the Towing Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.

The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing professionals. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.

For details visit towingmuseum.com.

Reach Henry Fenimore at B&H Towing Co. at 302-218-1094 or via email at henrybftowing@aol.com

Clarissa Powell
Tow Times magazine
+1 407-327-4817
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Delaware Family Business Owner to Be Inducted into Towing Hall of Fame

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Clarissa Powell
Tow Times magazine
+1 407-327-4817
Company/Organization
Tow Times magazine
203 W. SR 434
Winter Springs, Florida, 32708
United States
+1 407-706-6798
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Tow Times is a print and digital magazine dedicated to helping towing company owners and managers throughout the United States, Canada and around the world run a more successful towing business. Articles address challenges and opportunities facing today’s towing services and offer realistic solutions and strategies to immediately increase profits and streamline operations.

More From This Author
Delaware Family Business Owner to Be Inducted into Towing Hall of Fame
Indiana Businessman to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Tow Times Introduces Audio Articles
View All Stories From This Author