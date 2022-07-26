Hard Kombucha Market Size is projected to reach USD 262 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.23%: Straits Research

The global hard kombucha market size was valued at USD 40.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 262.78 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.23% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, more than 45,00 percent of the worldwide revenue was generated in North America.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage created by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a tea and sugar solution. During the week-long (or longer) fermentation process, the cultures metabolize the sugar and tea components to produce a naturally carbonated beverage with a mildly sweet-sour flavor that contains healthy components such as B vitamins, organic acids, antioxidants, and traces of alcohol.

Several basic ingredients, including yeast, bacteria, sugar, and tea, are used to prepare hard Kombucha. All the ingredients were thoroughly combined and allowed to rest at room temperature for several weeks. During this time, the sweetened tea mixture is fermented, resulting in a slightly sweet and carbonated beverage that can make one feel gracious and refreshed. This beverage originated in China two thousand years ago. It has utilized the natural beverage and alcohol industries to create a carbonated beverage. Hard kombucha has gained status and popularity on the global market for a considerable length of time, largely as a result of its potential health benefits, and its delightful flavors are expected to boost demand during the forecast period.





Changing Consumer Behavior is Driving the Market

Demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by a shift in consumer preference toward fermented drinks and beverages with a focus on health. These beverages contain probiotic bacteria that aid consumers in overcoming a variety of issues, including digestion and inflammation. As a result, market leaders are introducing products to meet these needs. San Diego-based JuneShine, for example, introduced JuneShine100, a 'healthier' alcoholic beverage with 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar per can, and 4.2 percent alcohol content, in June 2020. The manufacturer asserts that its product is gluten-free, made with real fruit, and contains probiotics and antioxidants.

The increasing consumer preference for multifunctional healthy halo beverages that not only meet their needs but are also compatible with their keto and vegan diets will facilitate market expansion. Numerous manufacturers offer products in this category. For instance, in July 2020, Flying Embers, in collaboration with Stick Figure, released a 7 percent ABV Mango Coconut hard kombucha flavor. The product claims to contain zero sugar and carbohydrates, organic ingredients certified by the USDA, and live probiotics. Additionally, the beverage is gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly, taking into account the dietary needs of the consumers.





Reduction in Alcohol Consumption is Driving the Market

According to a January 2019 survey conducted by the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), 52 percent of American consumers and 65 percent of British consumers were attempting to reduce their alcohol consumption. Additionally, hard kombucha contains low levels of alcohol, ranging from 1 to 10 percent ABV, and has fewer calories than beer, with the majority of versions containing approximately 100 calories. Therefore, moderate drinkers prefer these products as alternatives to beer. These characteristics are anticipated to increase the product's global sales over the forecast period.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the consumption pattern of alcoholic beverages, from a high alcohol content to low alcohol content, as a result of consumers' increased health consciousness. During the pandemic, e-commerce channels saw a significant increase in the sale of hard kombucha due to international orders placed from the comfort of one's home. For example, in May 2020, Saba Kombucha, an organic kombucha company based in Dubai, reported a 30 percent increase in online orders as a result of the unavailability of its products in retail stores. In addition, the shift of consumers toward ready-to-drink forms, such as kombucha will complement market expansion over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Mergers and Acquisitions Will Bring in New Opportunities of Growth

Diverse initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions and investments, by market leaders, will integrate well with the growing trend in the upward direction. Beam Suntory, a beverage company, invested USD 20 million in plant-based hard kombucha Flying Embers in January 2022. To increase the company's market share, a response was made. In addition, the market is anticipated to be supported in the foreseeable future by ongoing product development and a greater understanding of the specific health benefits that regular kombucha consumption provides for consumers.





Regional Analysis of the Hard Kombucha Market

In 2021, more than 45,00 percent of the worldwide revenue was generated in North America. Baby boomers, millennials, and Generation Z consumers have all contributed to the region's increased demand. The leading market participants are promoting their products in inventive ways. In November 2020, for instance, Colony promoted their hard kombucha by developing a brand identity and packaging system that clearly and quickly communicated product attributes. In addition, the mass appeal of these beverages has made them acceptable to both male and female consumers, which will likely lead to an increase in their consumption over the next few years.

From 2022 to 2030, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will have the fastest-growing market. The increasing product awareness and visibility among consumers in countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market in this region. For example, the Chinese beverage brand Zestea offers hard kombucha in a variety of flavors, such as peach pie, blueberry, strawberry, mint lime mojito, pumpkin spice, and apple cinnamon, and ginger pepper. In addition, the availability of a variety of flavors will increase product penetration and support regional market expansion.





Key Highlights

The global Hard Kombucha Market Size was valued at USD 40.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 262.78 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.23% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 40.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 262.78 million by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. Changing consumer behavior and reduction in alcohol consumption are driving the market.

This market can be segmented on the basis of ABV Content, Distribution Channel, Competitors, and Region.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.





Some of the important players in the Hard Kombucha Market are

Remedy Drinks

Jiant, Flying

Embers

JuneShine

Boochcraft

Kyla

Unity Vibration

Dr. Hops

Ventura Brewing

Company

Allkind





Segmentation of Hard Kombucha Market



By ABV Content:

Up to 5.0% ABV

0% to 10.0% ABV

Others

By Distribution Channel:

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Hard Kombucha Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis ABV Content Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Up to 5.0% ABV Market Size & Forecast 6.0% to 10.0% ABV Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast On-Trade Market Size & Forecast Off-Trade Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Canada By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Mexico By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Latin America By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By ABV Content By Distribution Channel France By ABV Content By Distribution Channel U.K. By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Italy By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Spain By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By ABV Content By Distribution Channel China By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Australia By ABV Content By Distribution Channel India By ABV Content By Distribution Channel South Korea By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By ABV Content By Distribution Channel South Africa By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Kuwait By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By ABV Content By Distribution Channel Company Profile Remedy Drinks Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Jiant Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Flying Embers Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

Hooch Booch , a Denver, Colorado-based hard kombucha brand, was launched in Minnesota in April 2022.

, a Denver, Colorado-based hard kombucha brand, was launched in Minnesota in April 2022. In June 2021 , Sierra Nevada Brewing Company added ginger, lemon, and hibiscus flavors to its "Strainge Beast" line of hard kombuchas.

, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company added ginger, lemon, and hibiscus flavors to its "Strainge Beast" line of hard kombuchas. In May 2021, North KC's Brewery introduced Lucky Booch, a new line of alcoholic kombucha available in four flavors, including peach blossom (4 percent ABV), lavender lemon (4 percent ABV), tart raspberry (7 percent ABV), and hops & passion fruit (7 percent ABV) (7 percent ABV)

