Cell Culture Market Size is projected to reach USD 67.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.86%: Straits Research

The global Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 22.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 67.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.86% from 2022 to 2030. The market for cell culture is currently dominated by North America, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell culture is defined as the process of removing cells from a plant or animal source and then growing them under controlled conditions (in vitro). In addition, this artificial environment contains nutrients, such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity, that are necessary for the growth and proliferation of the cells. Before cultivation, tissues can be stripped of their cells either mechanically or enzymatically. Additionally, the cells to be grown may be derived from an established cell line or cell strain.

There are numerous tools and machines utilized in the production of cell cultures. These machines are referred to as instruments, and various types of chemicals are also utilized in the production of cell culture. These chemicals are referred to as consumables because they are consumed during the process. Substrate or medium, growth factors, hormones, gases, and a regulated physicochemical environment are required for cell culture.





Awareness About Cell-Based Vaccines is Driving the Market

New virus outbreaks are more likely to occur as a result of population growth, climate change, and increased human-animal contact. Influenza and COVID-19, for example, have proven to be unpredictable and recurrent threats that impose a substantial economic and social burden. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 386.55 million cases of COVID-19, including 5.71 million deaths, as of February 4, 2022. The global demand for vaccines is anticipated to be driven by the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases and the risk of pandemics. Cell culture has become an integral part of vaccine production in the pharmaceutical industry. Vaccines for rotavirus, polio, smallpox, hepatitis, rubella, and chickenpox have been manufactured utilizing cell culture technology. In the United States and many European nations, cell-based influenza vaccines are also authorized for use. Increasing awareness of the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines and the regulatory approval of a number of cell culture-based vaccines worldwide are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the cell culture market during the forecast period.





Open and Collaborative Regulatory Authorities to Boost the Market

Positively, support for gene and cell therapy has increased among various global regulatory groups. The United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan were rumored to be engaged in a "race to the bottom" in various ways and to varying degrees within their respective specializations. It appears that regulatory authorities have become more receptive and collaborative in recognizing the distinctions between cell and gene therapy and more established biopharma cancer treatments. They are willing to put in place the necessary regulatory mechanism to allow these drugs to reach the market and monitor them in the future. Consequently, it is anticipated that favourable government support will also spur market expansion.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 67.34 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.86% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Products, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, and PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories. Key Market Opportunities 3d Cell Cultures Will Create New Prospects For The Market Key Market Drivers Awareness About Cell-Based Vaccines Is Driving The Market
Open And Collaborative Regulatory Authorities To Boost The Market

Open And Collaborative Regulatory Authorities To Boost The Market

3d Cell Cultures Will Create New Prospects for the Market

Due to a variety of factors, 3D cell cultures are gaining popularity over 2D cell cultures. Using 2D cell culture techniques, cells are grown as 2D monolayers on flat surfaces. Nonetheless, these cells adhere only to cell culture vessels and attach only to cells at the periphery, limiting multidimensional cell cultures. To solve these problems, scientists have developed 3D cell cultures. In numerous studies of fundamental biological mechanisms, such as cell number monitoring, cell viability, cell proliferation, and cell morphology, these cultures have proven to be effective. Additionally, 3D cell cultures have greater stability and longer lifespans than 2D cultures. In addition, there has been an increase in interest in products such as microfluidic organ-on-a-chip models, which are 3D microfluidic cell culture chips designed to simulate the physiology of an organ. In the microchip's chambers, 3D cells are grown in scaffolds. Various 3D cell culture startups are receiving funding from venture capitalists to accelerate the marketing and distribution of their products. In June of 2018, InSphero AG (Switzerland) raised USD 10 million in its most recent funding round from internal and external investors, bringing its total funding to date to USD 35 million. InSphero is a pioneering provider of 3D cell-based platforms for drug discovery and effectiveness testing. These efforts by investors and market participants are anticipated to present market participants with significant growth opportunities in the coming years.





Regional Analysis

The market for cell culture is currently dominated by North America, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the presence of major market players. In addition, the United States government is supportive of medical research because healthcare is one of the country's top priorities. In 2016, the Human Cancer Models Initiative was announced, with the objective of producing 1,000 new cell lines for scientists to study within three years. Involved in the initiative were the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bethesda, Maryland, Cancer Research UK, the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute UK, and Hubrecht Organoid Technology of Utrecht, the Netherlands.





Key Highlights

The global Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 22.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 67.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.86% 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 22.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 67.34 billion by 2030 at a 2022 to 2030. Awareness about cell-based vaccines and collaborative regulatory authorities are driving the market.

The global market for cell culture is segmented by product, application, end-user, and region.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.





Competitors Analysis

The global cell culture market is highly competitive and is comprised of a number of significant players. The market is currently dominated by a small number of major players in terms of market share. The presence of significant market participants, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, and Sartorius AG, among others, is intensifying the market's overall competitiveness. In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific will release the first cell culture media that can be stored at room temperature without losing its stability. Major players' advancements in their products and enhancements to their cell culture platforms are intensifying competition.

The key market players are

Becton

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories





SEGMENTATION

By Products:

Consumables

Sera

Media

Reagents

Bioreactor Accessories

Instruments

Bioreactors

Cell Culture Vessels

Cell Culture Storage Equipment

Cell Culture Supporting Instruments

By Application:

Stem Cell Technology

Cancer Research

Drug Screening and Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

By End-User

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM ) was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific in March 2021. It is the first cell culture medium that mimics the metabolic profile of human plasma and is intended to give researchers a realistic view of cell growth within the human body.

) was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific in March 2021. It is the first cell culture medium that mimics the metabolic profile of human plasma and is intended to give researchers a realistic view of cell growth within the human body. Captivate Bio launched its portfolio of cell culture tools in January 2021 to aid in the fight against COVID-19 and other emerging diseases, as well as to help fill the voids created by supply chain issues and delays in the United States' cell culture media manufacturing.





