Global Air Ambulance Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 8.7% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
Air Ambulance Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type By Service Model and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Forecast 2022–2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights, The global air ambulance market size was worth around USD 5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 10 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.7% between 2022 and 2030. The report analyses the air ambulance market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global air ambulance market.
Air Ambulance Market: Overview
An aviation ambulance is a special type of aircraft designed to perform aviation medical services in emergencies where it takes time for onshore medical assistance to arrive. Ambulances include airplanes and helicopters that have all medical facilities and are intended for medical assistance in areas that ambulances cannot reach, such as mountain peaks.
Increasing accidents and increasing life-threatening threats such as stroke, heart attack, trauma and other medical conditions will lead to increased demand for efficient emergency medical services and ultimately to the growth of ambulance services around the world be connected.
Growth Factors
The number of multinational hospitals with improved economic conditions, improved access to efficient emergency care, increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide, rational reimbursement policies, and appropriate air ambulance services Increasing per capita health care costs and improving rural health infrastructure through strategic cooperation initiatives by key market players are driving the growth of the global air ambulance service market.
Advances in air ambulances are centered around the care of patients being transported using the latest innovative medical devices. In addition, a technically advanced communication system can send real-time data about the patient’s health to hospital specialists, helping doctors prepare for emergencies. Currently, aviation ambulances are equipped with the following emergency medical devices: B. Ventilators, cardiac monitors, and defibrillators to provide emergency medical care to patients.
Segmental Overview
The rotary-wing product type held the largest revenue share of 76.8% in 2020 and dominated the air ambulance services market. In the ambulance market, the term rotorcraft is commonly used for helicopters. Helicopters can replace ambulances on the ground because they can land almost anywhere, including in streets, parks, fields, and crowded areas of cities.
Regional Overview
In the Asia Pacific region, the air ambulance service market is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries such as China, India and Japan is expected to boost the growth of the ambulance service market in the region. In addition, the rapidly growing medical tourism industry in these countries is also due to the growing demand for ambulance services in the region.
Competitive Landscape/Key Players Insights
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Air AmbulanceMarket with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. ., Gulf Helicopters, Acadian Companies, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, AMR, IAS Medical, Ltd., and Lifeguard Air Ambulance are among other players in the market.
PHI, Inc.
Air Methods Corporation
REVA Inc.
European Air Ambulance
Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd.
The global Air Ambulance market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Rotary-wing
Fixed-wing
By Service Model
Hospital-based
Community-based
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
