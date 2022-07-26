Autoimmune disease therapeutics market Growth Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 14.2% | Allied Market Research

autoimmune disease therapeuticss

Autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, surge in wide availability of advanced therapeutics, and rise in number of research and development activities drive the growth in the market. However, high initial costs related to advanced therapeutics restrain the market growth. On the other hand, strong presence of pipeline drugs and opportunities in emerging economies create new pathways in the industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, market size & projections, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is divided into drug class, indication, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others. The anti-inflammatory segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025

Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.

Key Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

UCB S.A.

