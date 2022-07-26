Global Agricultural Ventilation Market Share Likely to Reach At a CAGR of 9.8% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
Global Agricultural Ventilation Market Size, Share - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global agricultural ventilation market was worth around USD 650 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1,500 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.8% between 2022 and 2030. The report analyses the agricultural ventilation market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global agricultural ventilation market.
Agricultural Ventilation Market: Overview
Agricultural ventilation fans are widely used for maintaining the desired level of humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide in indoor applications. Agricultural ventilation fans support the optimum growth of fruits and vegetables and prevent the development of fungi on plant surfaces. The demand for agricultural ventilation fans has surged over the last few years due to the continuous increase in indoor farming practices.
Agricultural fans help maintain the highest levels of temperature, carbon dioxide levels, and humidity needed to grow plants and vegetables on indoor farms. In addition, it lowers the water level on the surface of the plant and prevents fungi growth.
In addition, agricultural fans are in great demand in countries where low water levels or dehydrated climatic conditions continue. Harvesters or farmers in such countries choose to harvest vertically. This is to control the temperature of the space to save water used for agriculture and to optimize the growth and quality of produce. After that, this will facilitate the expansion of the agricultural fan market.
Agricultural Ventilation Market: COVID -19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 has disrupted food supply chains around the world. In the early days of the pandemic, movement restrictions continued, labor shortages and a reduction in the supply of materials needed to manufacture agricultural fans. This disruption in the supply chain also results in a limited supply. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has created a demand for indoor products. The supply of indoor agriculture and the growing demand for indoor crops to solve food shortages in this pandemic situation are factors driving the agricultural ventilation fan market.
Agricultural Ventilation Market: Growth Drivers
Farmers are now compelled to cultivate in a controlled environment with the use of ventilation technology due to the rising demand for exotic vegetables, fruits, and flowers as well as the unpredictable environmental conditions. Additionally, due to the lack of availability of open land for cattle grazing, farmers are turning their farms into greenhouses today. These greenhouses are equipped with agricultural ventilation systems to create the ideal environment.
Agri-ventilation fans are also in high demand in nations with arid climates or low water tables. In these nations, farmers, and harvesters like growing crops vertically since it conserves water used for crop cultivation and controls the room’s temperature to maximize nutrient quality and yield growth. In turn, this is encouraging market expansion.
Demand for agricultural fans has increased in recent years due to the growth of indoor agricultural practices on a global scale. The growing demand for urban agriculture is combined with the growing world population and rapid changes in climatic conditions. This factor requires less water, less area per unit area, and more crops harvested. As a result, large farmers prefer to adopt indoor farming practices that require an indoor farming ventilation system.
Competitive Landscape
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in agricultural ventilation with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
List of the prominent players in the global agricultural ventilation market:
AirMax Fans
Multi-Wing America, Inc.
American Coolair Corp.
QC Supply
Vostermans Ventilation
The global agricultural ventilation market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Circulation Fans
Duct Fans
Exhaust Fans
Portable Fans
Others
By Application
Dairy/Livestock
Equine
Greenhouse
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
