CONTROVERSIAL EXPOSE' BOOK GIVEAWAY & SIGNING AT THE SMITHSONIAN PORTRAIT GALLERY - WITH ARTIST AND AUTHOR JULIAN RAVEN

THE MYSTERY OF THE SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION REMAINS UNSOLVED. RAVEN'S NEW BOOK EXPOSES THE LEGAL CONFUSION AND THE CORRUPTION THAT HAS ENSUED

...a work of art, as a self-portrait of the artist as Protestant Pilgrim. Must reading for anyone interested in America, Art, Law, Politics or Religion—or just in search of an entertaining read.” — Laurence Jarvik

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Englishman, now American Artist and Author Julian Raven, from New York, will be at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery this Sunday, July 31st, at Noon at the G Street entrance. He will be there to sign and give away copies of his new book ‘Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant’s Odyssey, and his Free-Speech Legal War Against Smithsonian Corruption.’ The artist will also be making public statements about his new book, the unanswered questions of federal law the book raises, and also details about his ongoing objective of seeking a congressional amendment to the Smithsonian Act of 1846.Smithsonian reform is Raven’s ultimate goal. Multiple failed efforts year after year by D.C. Democrat Congresswoman Eleanor Norton Holmes and Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley are now amplified and highlighted in Raven’s book. The failed congressional efforts highlight the critical legal schizophrenia that remains unchanged and the cause of the lawlessness that facilitated the trampling of his expressive, artistic and political 1st Amendment Free-Speech rights. When the People’s representatives fail in their legitimate efforts to reform the People’s institution, it becomes the People’s responsibility as beneficiaries of James Smithson’s will to exercise their authority to compel Congress to fulfill its sacred fiduciary duty as trustee and fix the glaring legal anomalies.Senator Grassley's FOIA bills failed because of the confusion regarding the entity status of the Smithsonian Institution. FOIA applies to Federal Agencies which the Smithsonian is not since it is an entirely private organization. But notice the legal confusion in the federal courts, pertinently illustrated in Federal Judge Trevor McFadden’s ruling in Raven’s Case No. 1:17-cv-01240 (TNM), The judge claimed that the Smithsonian Institution is the government “through and through…the National Portrait Gallery has historically communicated messages from the government, in the sense that it compiles the artwork of third parties for display on government property,” and yet Peter G. Powers, former Smithsonian’s general counsel, from another Smithsonian scandal documented in the book, said: “that virtually all Smithsonian properties, including the museums on the Mall in Washington, legally belong to the Institution and not to the federal government….” In a speech written for Chief Justice Warren Burger, in his capacity as Smithsonian Chancellor, he quotes Chief Justice Howard Taft in his capacity as Smithsonian Chancellor saying, “‘The Smithsonian is not, and never has been considered a government bureau. It is a private institution under the guardianship of the government’…The Smithsonian has made and will continue to make its most significant research and educational contributions to the needs of the public precisely because it is not an organizational part of the federal government.” This legal conundrum in Raven’s case is so severe that the federal court’s ruling continues to violate the separation of powers doctrine, trampling Raven’s 1st Amendment rights. The Supreme Court rejected this unresolved issue of federal law(Case No. 19-6548). It will only now be resolved with a congressional amendment to the Smithsonian Act of 1846, the pursuit of which is Raven’s next chapter on his remarkable American odyssey.Raven’s legal battle against the Smithsonian regarding his 2015 Donald Trump portrait took him all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. His story was featured on the Washington Times’ front page and was the feature article in the August edition of the Washingtonian Magazine in 2019. The story continued in the Washington Times and the Washingtonian magazine after January 6th, 2021, when Julian Raven flipped his painting upside down and called on President Trump to repent and resign for breaching his oath of office and inciting the insurrection.Come to the steps in front of the National Portrait Gallery (G Street entrance) to meet the artist and author on Sunday, July 31st, at noon. A limited number of signed, FREE copies of ‘Odious and Cerberus’ will also be given away.For more information, please go to www.julianraven.com and www.odiousandcerberus.com

Artist and Author Julian Raven talks about his new book 'Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and his Free-Speech-war' on the Andrew Wilkow Show