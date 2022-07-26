Plasma Medicine Market Size is projected to reach USD 58.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.75%: Straits Research

The global plasma medicine market was valued at USD 32.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.75% from 2022 to 2030. During the time frame that is expected, North America is expected to have the biggest market for plasma medicines.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma medicine is a new field that combines plasma physics, biology, and clinical medicine. It has a big effect on a number of important parts of patient care. Plasmas used to be used in medicine for non-contact hemostasis and electrosurgery to cauterise wounds. However, non-thermal plasmas are now widely used in medicine because they are effective and don't harm biological systems.

The most common uses of plasma technology are to kill pathogens, heal wounds, treat skin problems, grow new tissue, and sterilise things. Medical plasmas can be made using micro-plasmas, plasma jets, dielectric barrier discharges, capacitively or inductively coupled discharges, and capacitively or inductively coupled discharges. These technologies change low-temperature systems that use air, gases, and other liquids that are already in the environment.

Some commercial products have also been looked at in terms of the technology used, the health care problems they try to solve, and the results of clinical trials.





Increasing product launches

During the period of projection, the global plasma medicine market is expected to grow because more products will be coming out. Grifols, S.A., a well-known global maker of plasma medicines, said that albumin ALBUTEIN FlexBag (Albumin [Human] USP) in concentrations of 5 percent and 25 percent would be released in November 2021. ALBUTEIN made from plasma is used for cardiopulmonary bypass, low blood volume, low albumin levels, and plasma exchange.

The increasing establishment of new plasma collection centers

During the expected time period, the growth of the market is likely to be fueled by the expansion of plasma collection facilities by major market players. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a commercial biopharmaceutical company that makes, sells, and develops speciality plasma-derived biologics. In January 2022, the company announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its fourth ADMA Bio-Centers plasma collection facility in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

The high installation cost of ITS



The main things holding back the growth of the global plasma medication market are the high cost of plasma medicines and the long time it takes to make plasma medicines.

Plasma medicines are made with expensive technologies that use human plasma, which is a complicated raw material that must be collected from a lot of blood or plasma donors. The price of these goods goes up because they are made with complicated technologies, expensive raw materials, and a lot of safety steps.





Rapidly growing multidisciplinary research topic

Due to the development of low-temperature plasma sources and a thorough understanding of complex plasma phenomena, plasma medicine has become a rapidly growing and increasingly important multidisciplinary research topic over the past ten years. Plasma medicine looks at the many ways that chemistry, plasma physics, biomedical sciences, and engineering can work together to help people.

This high-quality market data also highlights the opportunities for the industry, such as the high potential for plasma medicine to be used in developing countries, the growing use of non-invasive equipment, and the treatment of wound infections.





Report Scope

The Increasing Establishment of New Plasma Collection Centers

Regional analysis of the global plasma medicine market

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

During the time frame that is expected, North America is expected to have the biggest market for plasma medicines. This is because there is a lot of research and development going on in the field, and the infrastructure is also very good. In the next few years, the industry is likely to grow because of new FDA-approved medicines and better rules from the government. In response to the covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. FDA has asked people who have survived covid-19 disease to give plasma.

Europe, on the other hand, came in second when it came to market share. This is because rare diseases are becoming more common and more money is being put into plasma medicine, both of which are driving market growth in the region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is expected to grow because countries like India and China are putting a lot of money into finding new drugs and building up their healthcare research infrastructure.

During the projection period, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to grow a little less quickly because they use fewer goods for research and development (R&D) and don't have as many advanced labs for product development.





Key Highlights

Latin America contributed the most revenue

Increasing investment in drug discovery and research & development is creating opportunities for future market growth





Major players operating in the global plasma medicine market include

US Medical Innovations

Plasmacure

Neoplas med GmbH

Plasma Surgical

Coldplasmatech GmbH

Terraplasma medical GmbH.





The global plasma medicine market segmentation

By Product Type

Albumin

Coagulation factors

Immunoglobulins

Others

By Indication

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

Bleeding Disorders

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Liver Diseases

Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

Infections

Other Orphan Diseases

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Recent Developments

January 2019 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has finalised the acquisition of the Shire, a Japanese biopharmaceutical market leader.

July 2021 - Octapharma AG, a company that develops and produces high-quality human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted approval for its Octagam 10 percent, an immune globulin intravenous (human) liquid preparation derived from large pools of human plasma. Octagam 10 percent is the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis,

January 2022 - Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading maker of plasma-derived protein therapeutics, has announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted BPL a licence to market ALBUMINEX 25 percent in China.





