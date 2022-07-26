IndyGeneUS AI Names Cape Health Innovation Campus (CHIC) For New Sequencing Facility in South Africa
IndyGeneUS AI will focus on whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and multi-omic sequencing, which utilizes multiple next-generation (NGS) sequencing methodologies.
Establishing our genomics lab on the Continent was a critical next step to protect the sovereignty of the information-rich genetic data in African Diaspora DNA.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IndyGeneUS AI announced that it has selected the Cape Health Innovation Campus (CHIC) located at 108 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, South Africa as home to its first next-generation sequencing (NGS) laboratory on the Continent.
— Yusuf Henriques, CEO and Founder of IndyGeneUS AI
“Establishing our genomics lab on the Continent was a critical next step to protect the sovereignty of the information-rich genetic data in African Diaspora DNA,” said Yusuf Henriques, CEO and Founder of IndyGeneUS AI. “I could no longer ask the 54 African nations on the Continent to stop shipping genetic material to the United States and Europe, without providing them with an alternative. The IndyGeneUS AI genomics lab in Cape Town will provide the capacity and infrastructure to support the growing sequencing needs of hospitals, clinics, academic and research institutions in South Africa and on the Continent.”
IndyGeneUS AI is a precision genomics company that’s creating the world’s largest blockchain-encrypted digital health platform of African Diaspora and Indigenous populations’ clinical and genomic data. Using proprietary technology, IndyGeneUS AI can use machine learning to detect novel signature sequences, identify biomarkers, and calculate polygenic risk scores by integrating multi-omics data, electronic health record (EHR) data, remote health monitoring and wearable device data, and scientific literature.
The 5000 m2 (53,000 ft2) CHIC facility is the first of its kind to boost biomedical and health tech innovation in South Africa. IndyGeneUS AI will focus on whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and multi-omic sequencing, which utilizes multiple next-generation (NGS) sequencing platforms and methodologies. It will then apply artificial intelligence and machine learning-based approaches to identify the genetic drivers of conditions disproportionately impacting Black, Brown, and Indigenous populations.
“We are eager to increase sequencing capacity and establish research collaborations on the Continent. We look forward to creating biotech career opportunities in Cape Town and creating more diversity in the workforce.” said Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Bradford Wilson. “We believe that there is an untapped pool of individuals with unlimited potential waiting for an opportunity…and it’s our goal to provide training programs to develop the talented men and women we know will add great value to both the local biomedical lab workforce in Cape Town and the global scientific community.”
The Cape Town laboratory is the second facility that IndyGeneUS AI has opened this year. In May, they established their first lab at the JLABS facility located on the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus in Washington, DC. For more details regarding the grand opening, please contact Angel Livas, angel@indygeneus.ai and for more details about IndygeneUS AI visit: https://indygeneus.ai
About IndyGeneUS AI
IndyGeneUS AI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and minority-owned biotechnology (biotech) company based in Washington, DC, with a presence in Cape Town, South Africa. The biotech firm is creating the world’s largest block-chain encrypted repository of indigenous and diasporic African clinical and multi-omics data to advance novel therapeutic gene target discovery and to drive precision health equity. Recently featured in GenomeWeb.
About the IndyGeneUS™ Discovery Platform
IndyGeneUS AI secured acquisition of EncrypGen, the world’s first block-chain-mediated marketplace for genetic data and the crypto-currency $DNA coin. The IndyGeneUS Discovery Platform utilizes IndyGeneUS AI’s - multi-omic bioinformatics pipeline to enhance the original EncrypGen infrastructure to accommodate whole genome sequencing data, while also creating a robust and secure marketplace. The IndyGeneUS Discovery Platform is designed to drive precision health equity and solve two problems: it provides scientists with diverse genomic data to conduct research, and allows individuals an opportunity to generate revenue each time their data is queried for research insights.
About Cape Health Innovation Campus (CHIC)
An initiative by the Center for Proteomic & Genomic Research (CPGR) and developed by Capitalgro, The Castle Group Properties & RDC Properties.
CHIC creates an innovation ecosystem that facilitates co-location and synergy between innovative companies in the bio- and health-tech space creating the perfect solution to optimize business growth and development. CHIC aims to contribute significantly to boosting innovation and development in the bio- and health-technology sectors in South Africa and, in future, across Africa.
Exterior to CHIC building