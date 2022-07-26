Attorney General Paxton sent a Virginia-led multistate letter to the CEO of Alphabet Inc.—the multinational Big Tech conglomerate of which Google is a part—urging the company not to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in search results and online advertising. Democratic politicians have recently asked Google to limit the appearance of pro-life clinics in Google search results, advertisements, and Google Maps entries, and Google appears to have caved to those demands.

The letter asks Google to advise the co-signing Attorneys General whether it has adjusted its search results and advertisements to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers, and if so, how.

“Unfortunately, several national politicians now seek to wield Google’s immense market power by pressuring the company to discriminate against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers,” the letter says. “As the chief legal officers of our respective States, we the undersigned Attorneys General are extremely troubled by this gallingly un-American political pressure. . . . If you fail to resist this political pressure, we will act swiftly to protect American consumers from this dangerous axis of corporate and government power."

