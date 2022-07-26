Dumpster Rental Lincolnton NC Company Drum’s Discount Dumpsters Increase Vehicle Fleet

/EIN News/ -- Lincolnton, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincolnton, North Carolina -

Drum’s Discount Dumpsters, a leading dumpster rental Lincolnton, NC company, has added a new vehicle to their current fleet of dumpster hauling trucks. The vehicle was a necessary response to the increase in demand for roll off dumpster rentals in the area, according to company owners Cassondra and Geoffrey Drum. They said, “We are experiencing steady growth and found it necessary to add more vehicles to our fleet so we can continue providing the great customer service our customers have become accustomed to. We can now provide services to more home and business owners within the areas we service. We are very excited about this.”

Drum’s Discount Dumpsters is a family owned dumpster rental business that provides dumpsters of various sizes for rent to the areas of Lincolnton, Cherryville, Hickory, Denver, and Stanley, NC and everywhere in between. The company currently offers 10-yard dumpster rentals, 15-yard dumpster rentals, 20-yard dumpster rentals, and 24-yard dumpster rentals for residential or commercial use. The sturdy dumpsters can be used for jobs such as house clean-outs, garage or storage shed clean-outs or small remodeling or construction projects. The company can serve both residential homeowners as well as commercial customers such as contractors and construction companies.

Drum’s Discount Dumpsters makes ordering their service easy for their customers. The company has a state of the art website with an online booking system which makes reserving a dumpster as simple as a few mouse clicks on a computer or smartphone. The company's office staff is always available to answer questions about its services from customers. They can assist customers in tracking their orders and keeping them updated at all times throughout the rental process.

One only needs to look at some of the company’s online reviews to get a sense of the quality service Drum’s Discount Dumpsters is providing to their customer base. One recent Google reviewer stated, “We have been renting dumpsters from Drum's Discount Dumpsters in Lincolnton exclusively because of the great customer service. They have easy online ordering directly from their website, which makes it very convenient. If we need more assistance, we just give them a call and they always are eager to help answer any questions we have. They offer same day service, which is great for us. When we call for a pickup, they are fast to drop us another empty container if we need it. We definitely recommend them to anyone that has need of a dumpster rental in Lincolnton, Cherryville, Hickory, Denver, or Stanley, North Carolina.”

This reviewer was so satisfied with the service that she gave the company a five star rating. Five stars is the highest rating a customer can provide on a company’s Google Business Page.

Company co-owner, Cassondra Drum, had this to say about the customer's review, “We always welcome and encourage customer feedback. It helps us monitor and maintain the high stadards we've set for ourselves to better serve our clients. We are very pleased we were able to provide an exceptional service to this customer and look forward to providing the same great experience to others.”

