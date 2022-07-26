Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.83%: Straits Research

The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.83%. Asia Pacific's rapid use of electronic health records further enhances the CDSS market's possibilities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical knowledge management includes clinical decision support systems . It's a computer application that leverages EHRs to make evidence-based health decisions. It evaluates data to help doctors make clinical judgments. A clinical decision support system can help nurses, physicians, and other healthcare personnel prepare and review diagnoses to improve patient outcomes.



These systems combine patient data with medical knowledge. It has two categories; one is knowledge-based decision support systems, while the other is knowledge-free decision support systems. Knowledge-based decision support systems apply rules to patient data using an inference engine and present the results to the user. Without KDS, clinical data analysis relies on machine learning.



Biotechnology and bioinformatics are advancing rapidly, improving data storage, administration, and analytics systems. After research and development initiatives backed by enterprises, the market is expected to alter significantly. Integrating cloud computing and interoperability programmes in various systems is predicted to enhance CDSS utilisation, improving the systems' capacity for smooth operation and perfect data flow.





An increase in the frequency of medication errors

According to the National Institutes of Health, the ordering or prescribing stage is where medical errors occur at a higher rate than any other stage. According to the Food and Drug Administration estimates, pharmaceutical errors affect around 1.3 million people annually in the United States. In addition, medical errors are the third most significant cause of death in the United States, accounting for nearly 250,000 deaths each year. It is anticipated that the rising rate of medical errors will drive the adoption of CDSS throughout the projection period. It is because CDSS assists healthcare providers in making successful clinical decisions.

Wide application of CDSS in numerous healthcare functions

The current implementation of CDSS is widespread, including diagnosis, medication, and clinical studies . Several healthcare organisations, including public and private, recognise the value of CDSS. It's believed that encouraging hospitals and healthcare organisations to use these solutions would spur the adoption of EHR and CDSS, which will benefit the market. Market players seek competitive advantage through strategic efforts such as new product introductions, innovations, acqui-hires, and collaborations. According to DreaMed Diabetes AI LTD., the FDA approved its Type 2 Diabetes AI-based CDSS in October 2021, increasing the company's offerings.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.81 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.83% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Delivery Mode, Component, Application, End- Users, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Agfa Healthcare, GE Healthcare ,Cerner Corporation, MEDITECH, NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC ,McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare Key Market Opportunities The emerging Asian nations and their respective agendas Key Market Drivers An increase in the number of cases of medication errors

Opportunity growth for the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Emerging Asian nations and their respective agendas

Government measures supporting the adoption of HCIT solutions, increased government healthcare expenditures, and the availability of qualified IT experts in emerging Asian countries like China and India are projected to boost the CDSS market in Asia. Technological advances are helping China restructure its healthcare management industry, which faces issues such as disorganised patient data, underfunded rural health centres, overburdened metropolis hospitals, and a nationwide doctor shortage.

The Indian government launched Digital India in July 2015 to make government services available electronically by upgrading IT infrastructure and Internet connectivity. Under the Digital India effort, patient EHRs will be stored in a "digital locker" for life. The government released EMR/EHR Standards in September 2013 and amended them in December 2016. The increased senior population, rising incidence of lifestyle disorders, and vital government initiatives such as e-Japan, the new IT reform plan, and the i-Japan Strategy 2015 are predicted to boost the CDSS industry in Japan.



Regional analysis of the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

The region divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world.

North America dominates the clinical decision support systems industry . Healthcare providers have quickly accepted new technology, and leading healthcare IT companies have increased their investment. However, in recent years, a small number of Asian countries have continued to draw significant attention. Asia Pacific's rapid use of electronic health records further enhances the CDSS market's possibilities. The ageing population in China, India, and Japan and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases are predicted to drive rapid growth in these countries. In addition, government financing for healthcare IT systems is predicted to fuel market expansion.





Key Highlights

The global market for Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) was valued at USD 2.1 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.83%.

The CDSS market is segmented by delivery mode, component, application, end-user, and region. Further, based on the delivery mode, the market is divided into a Standalone delivery system and a cloud-based delivery system. The standalone Delivery System presently holds the most significant share of the CDSS market.

The market is broken down into hardware, software and services based on components. The CDSS services occupy the largest market share.

According to application , the market is divided into clinical drug information, disease and condition management, clinical informatics and surveillance. The Clinical informatics and surveillance segment dominates the market.

, the market is divided into clinical drug information, disease and condition management, clinical informatics and surveillance. The Clinical informatics and surveillance segment dominates the market. Based on the end-users , the market is classified into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others. Hospitals have the highest portion of the market.

, the market is classified into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others. Hospitals have the highest portion of the market. The region divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. The North American region holds the largest market share currently.





Key players in the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Agfa Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

MEDITECH

NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare





Market Segmentation



By Delivery Mode

Standalone Delivery System

Cloud-Based Delivery System

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Clinical Drug Information

Disease and Condition Management

Clinical Informatics and Surveillance

Others

By End-Users

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent developments

January 2022, it is now possible for healthcare providers to better serve transgender and non-binary patients by implementing new features in athenaOne, Athenahealth's cloud-based EHR, healthcare billing and patient engagement system.

it is now possible for healthcare providers to better serve transgender and non-binary patients by implementing new features in athenaOne, Athenahealth's cloud-based EHR, healthcare billing and patient engagement system. May 2022, Morris Heights Health Center has chosen NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) Solutions.

Morris Heights Health Center has chosen NextGen Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) Solutions. May 2022, the largest international hospital chain in Central and Eastern Europe, Penta Hospitals International, made a deal with Siemens Healthineers for a strategic partnership worth more than 30 million euros.





