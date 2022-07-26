Smart Bathroom Market 2022: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast Report 2027

Smart Bathroom Market Price Report

The global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, with CAGR of 9.51% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart bathroom market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.51% during 2022-2027. Smart bathrooms are products with smart features, such as sensors and automatic and touchless systems. It includes sensor-enabled soap dispensers, automatic hand dryers, automated cistern systems, touchless faucets, and other smart bathroom technologies. A smart shower has remote sensing and helps to control temperature, duration, and flow by using a phone or voice activation by pairing it with home systems. Likewise, a smart toilet has sensors that provide night light, automatic flushing, and automatic opening and closing of the lid, among others.

Covid-19 Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the production of many products in the smart bathroom business, owing to the mandatory lockdowns. However, it has led to the increasing demand for touchless smart soap dispensers and faucets. Commercial institutions installed touchless soap and disinfectant dispensers to ensure hygiene awareness and avoid spreading the disease. Companies involved in the smart bathroom are focusing on high-growth end-users, such as hotels and restaurants, to keep their businesses expanding post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing penetration of smart homes. In line with this, the rising home improvement projects and bathroom renovations are paving the way for different smart bathrooms for the residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, the growing spending on home improvement projects or remodeling is boosting product demand due to the escalating home and mortgage prices. Apart from this, the shifting inclination of the consumers towards bathrooms that provide a spa-like experience with built-in smart fittings, faucets, toilets, and soap dispensers that operate on sensors is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, rapid construction in the commercial sector, particularly the hospitality sector, is driving the demand for smart bathroom fittings and fixtures. Additionally, high-tech or smart toilets are widely used among households and commercial properties owing to various features incorporated in the fixture, such as hands-free flushing, heated seats, motion-activated seats, and built-in night lights, thereby strengthening the product demand.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Duravit

• Jaquar

• Kohler

• LIXIL Group

• TOTO

• American Standard Brands

• Bradley Corporation

• Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

• Cleveland Faucet Group

• Delta Faucet Company

• Grohe

• Jacuzzi

• Novellini

• Pfister

• Roca Saniatrio

• Sloan Valve

Breakup by Product:

• Touchless Faucets

• Smart Toilets

• Touchless Soap Dispenser

• Touchless Cisterns

• Hand Dryers

• Smart Windows

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Non-Residential

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

