Seaweed Market Price 2022: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report 2027

The global seaweed market reached a value of US$ 6.73 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 12.85 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global seaweed market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global seaweed market reached a value of US$ 6.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027. Seaweed, also known as macroalgae, represents various species of multicellular, macroscopic, and marine plants that grow in the sea, ocean, lake, river, etc. It can be obtained via either wild harvest techniques or aquaculture processes. Seaweed is a rich source of numerous essential nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, iodine, tyrosine, riboflavin, thiamine, copper, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, etc., that aid in minimizing the risk of heart diseases, protecting the body from cell damage, promoting the gut health, etc. Consequently, seaweed is extensively utilized across several industries, such as food and beverage (F&B), agriculture, pharmaceutical, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Seaweed Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption in dietary supplements, owing to its flavor-enhancing, nutritive, and weight loss properties, is primarily driving the seaweed market. Additionally, the rising investments in the production of animal feed and natural fertilizers from seaweed, which are aimed at increasing yield, improving soil quality, ensuring crop protection, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing product utilization as a gelling agent in several industrial and commercial goods, including toothpaste, fertilizers, jellies, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies to offer better-quality seeds, improve farming techniques, enhance post-harvest activities, etc., is propelling the demand for commercial seaweeds, which, in turn, is also stimulating the global market. In line with this, the development of processing technologies for manual and sustainable harvesting of indigenous variants is anticipated to fuel the seaweed market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the top Seaweed Companies in World 2022 being:

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Irish Seaweeds

• Leili

• Mara Seaweeds

• Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Breakup by Environment:

• Aquaculture

• Wild Harvest

Breakup by Product:

• Red

• Brown

• Green

Breakup by Application:

• Processed Foods

• Direct Human Consumption

• Hydrocolloids

• Fertilizers

• Animal Feed Additives

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

