Colombia Hemp Market 2022-27: Overview, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Research Report
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Colombia Hemp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the colombia hemp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022-2027.
Hemp refers to brown-colored oilseeds that are extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant. Some commonly available product variants include CBD hemp oil, hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, hemp fiber, etc. Hemp consists of various nutrients, such as potassium, magnesium, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, vitamin E, sodium, etc. These nutrients offer several health benefits, including boosting immunity, treating dermatological ailments, mitigating inflammation, improving metabolism, etc. Hemp also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which aids in reducing stress, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and insomnia. As a result, hemp-based products find extensive utilization across various sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, construction, textiles, personal care, etc.
Colombia Hemp Market Trends:
The escalating focus on the legalization of cannabis-based products is among the primary factors driving the Colombia hemp market. Besides this, the growing requirement for these oilseeds in treating various psychological disorders, including anxiety, clinical depression, ADHD, bipolar disease, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating popularity of hemp-based foods and beverages, such as cereals, smoothies, yogurt, bars, etc., in protein-rich diets is also catalyzing the market across Colombia. Moreover, rising product demand in cancer treatments to minimize the adverse effects of chemotherapy, chronic pain, nausea, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of naturally sourced personal grooming commodities, including moisturizers, gels, body lotions, skin tightening creams, etc., is expected to bolster the Colombia hemp market in the coming years.
Colombia Hemp Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Avicanna Inc, Cannabco Pharmaceutical Corp Colombia S A S, CBDINC Group, CBD Seed Co (Hemp Depot), Clever Leaves, Colombian Hemp Company, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., One World Pharma Inc., Pharmacielo Ltd and Sky Hemp Organic.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, source, consumer age group, application.
Breakup by Type:
Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
CBD Hemp Oil
Others
Breakup by Source:
Conventional
Organic
Breakup by Consumer Age Group:
18-24
25-34
35-44
45-54
55-64
Above 65
Breakup by Application:
Food
Snacks and Cereals
Soup, sauces, and seasonings
Bakery
Dairy and frozen desserts
Others
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Sports and Energy Drinks
Ready-to-Drink
Others
Personal Care Product
Textiles
Pharmaceuticals
Construction & Materials
Others
Breakup by Region:
Andean Region
Caribbean Region
Pacific Region
Orinoquia Region
Amazon Region
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
