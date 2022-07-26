Colombia Hemp Market 2022-27: Overview, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Research Report

Colombia Hemp Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Colombia Hemp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the colombia hemp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022-2027.

Hemp refers to brown-colored oilseeds that are extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant. Some commonly available product variants include CBD hemp oil, hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, hemp fiber, etc. Hemp consists of various nutrients, such as potassium, magnesium, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, vitamin E, sodium, etc. These nutrients offer several health benefits, including boosting immunity, treating dermatological ailments, mitigating inflammation, improving metabolism, etc. Hemp also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which aids in reducing stress, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and insomnia. As a result, hemp-based products find extensive utilization across various sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, construction, textiles, personal care, etc.

Colombia Hemp Market Trends:

The escalating focus on the legalization of cannabis-based products is among the primary factors driving the Colombia hemp market. Besides this, the growing requirement for these oilseeds in treating various psychological disorders, including anxiety, clinical depression, ADHD, bipolar disease, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating popularity of hemp-based foods and beverages, such as cereals, smoothies, yogurt, bars, etc., in protein-rich diets is also catalyzing the market across Colombia. Moreover, rising product demand in cancer treatments to minimize the adverse effects of chemotherapy, chronic pain, nausea, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of naturally sourced personal grooming commodities, including moisturizers, gels, body lotions, skin tightening creams, etc., is expected to bolster the Colombia hemp market in the coming years.

Colombia Hemp Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avicanna Inc, Cannabco Pharmaceutical Corp Colombia S A S, CBDINC Group, CBD Seed Co (Hemp Depot), Clever Leaves, Colombian Hemp Company, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., One World Pharma Inc., Pharmacielo Ltd and Sky Hemp Organic.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, source, consumer age group, application.

Breakup by Type:

Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

CBD Hemp Oil

Others

Breakup by Source:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Consumer Age Group:

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

Above 65

Breakup by Application:

Food

Snacks and Cereals

Soup, sauces, and seasonings

Bakery

Dairy and frozen desserts

Others

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Sports and Energy Drinks

Ready-to-Drink

Others

Personal Care Product

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Construction & Materials

Others

Breakup by Region:

Andean Region

Caribbean Region

Pacific Region

Orinoquia Region

Amazon Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

