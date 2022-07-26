ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market To Get a New Boost with CAGR of 6.8% | Allied Market Research

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are A&D Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, Smiths Group Plc., Halma PLC., SunTech Medical, Rossmax International Ltd, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Microlife AG.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $31.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $53.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. Based on product, the digital BP monitors accounted for half of the total market share in 2017.

Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to monitor a patients blood pressure prior to or during patient care. BP monitoring devices automatically obtain and record the blood pressure at certain intervals, using the direct or indirect method of determining pressure. The advent of digital monitoring devices has enabled the patients to monitor their blood pressure precisely even at home, or at the site of medical emergency. In addition, factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward home monitoring, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases that include cardiovascular disorders and obesity, are expected to drive the market.

Based on product, the digital BP monitors segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these devices are compact, convenient, easy to use, eliminate chances of human error and provide accurate results.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Key Players: A&D Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, Smiths Group Plc., Halma PLC., SunTech Medical, Rossmax International Ltd, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Microlife AG.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Country: Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Rest of ASEAN Countries

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Product: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, and Ambulatory BP Monitors

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

