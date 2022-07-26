North America Medical Tourism Market Revenue Is Expected to Reach $126.8 Million With CAGR of 14.4%

Medical Tourism Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on North America Medical Tourism Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Medical Tourism market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Galenia Hospital, Centro Mdico ABC, Mdica Sur, Star Mdica, Angeles en Lnea, SA de CV, Hospital San Jos.

The North America medical tourism market accounted for $20,279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $52,786 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The process of traveling outside the country of residence for the purpose of receiving medical treatment and care is known as medical tourism. Medical tourists avail different treatments such as cancer treatment, cardiovascular treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, and others. The escalation in healthcare costs associated in developed countries, has forced individuals to look for affordable alternatives, and has therefore imperatively contributed to supplement the medical tourism market.

Geographical convenience of Mexico for Mexico-bound health travelers who reside in South, North & Central America, and the Caribbean drive the market. In addition, recent Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditations in Mexico, government involvement for the growth of medical tourism in Mexico, lower costs in Mexico, and technological advancements in healthcare facilities in North America further augment market growth. However, difficulties associated with travel, language barriers, documentation, and VISA approval issues, and lack of medical training and non-acceptance of healthcare insurances in Mexico restrict the market growth. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population due to baby boomers in North America, and increase in R&D activities in the field of healthcare provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Medical Tourism Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Medical Tourism Market by Key Players: Galenia Hospital, Centro Mdico ABC, Mdica Sur, Star Mdica, Angeles en Lnea, SA de CV, Hospital San Jos.

Medical Tourism Market By Country: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Medical Tourism Market By Treatment Type: Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

