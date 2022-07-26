Tennessee National Guard hosting 16.2-mile Road March in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. – Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard are hosting a 16.2-mile Road March for competitors of the 2022 National Guard Best Warrior competition in Lynchburg, July 29.

Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers are participating in an intensive, six-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine who will be named the Army National Guard's best-of-the-best.

On the morning of July 29, competitors will be conducting one of their 30 evaluated events in Lynchburg, starting at 3:30 a.m. from the Moore County High School and ending at the Lynchburg Harley Davidson downtown. The guardsmen will also be racing along Main Street, Fayetteville Highway, Old Fayetteville Highway, Goose Branch Road, Lois Ridge Road, Grammar Hill Road, Winchester Highway, Coffee Creek Road, Tanyard Hill Road, Campbell Lane, Goodbranch Road, Lynchburg Highway, and Mechanic Street.

Throughout the event, competitors will be escorted by deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office who will also control traffic on major roads and intersections.

All participants are winners of their state’s competition who then won their area’s regional competition. The nation is divided into seven geographical regions and those winners, seven Soldiers and seven NCOs, are now competing at the national level in Tennessee.

This year’s competitors are from the following states: New York, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Minnesota, Texas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oregon, Hawaii, and Utah.

“Competitions like this inspire our Soldiers to strive for excellence and to find their limits, and exceed them,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Crockett, Tennessee’s State Command Sergeant Major. “Tough realistic training is critical to ensuring our Soldiers are prepared to fight and win our nations battles.”

The Best Warrior Competition is being held from July 22-29, with events held primarily in Smyrna and Tullahoma with other events in Lynchburg, Milan, Murfreesboro, and Nashville.

The winners will represent the more than 330,000 guardsmen from the National Guard’s 54 states and territories at the Army Best Warrior competition this fall.

Who: National Guard Best Warrior competition hosted by the Tennessee Army National Guard



What: 16.2-mile Road March in Lynchburg



Where: Start Line – Moore County High School at 1502 Lynchburg Highway



Finish Line – Near Lynchburg Harley Davidson at 6 Short Street

When: Friday, July 29, 3:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Why: This is an opportunity for the local community to meet the competitors of the 2022 National Guard Best Warrior competition and to be aware that the Tennessee National Guard will be conducting this event throughout the Lynchburg area.

There is no required RSVP for the local media, however, please contact Lt. Col. Darrin Haas at (615) 397-5948 for questions or any additional information on this event.