Animal Health Market 2022: Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Report 2027

Animal Health Market Research Report

The global animal health market reached a value of US$ 34.9 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global animal health market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global animal health market reached a value of US$ 34.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027. Animal health care is concerned with the wellness of pets and farm animals. Animals can capture parasites and other diseases, which require diagnosis, prevention, and control of the disease. It involves treating medical conditions in animals with the appropriate use of drugs, vaccines, medicated animal feeds, and diagnostic products. Due to the growing concerns for animal welfare, the veterinary healthcare animal health care market is expanding rapidly across all regions.

Covid-19 Overview:

The COVID 19 pandemic has immensely affected the animal health market. The COVID infection outbreak in several countries has propelled the governments to impose strict regulations regarding commuting to other places. Therefore, the restrictions in the movement have limited the accessibility to veterinary health care centers. The veterinary consultations and checkups were postponed as they were not considered an emergency. The COVID testing kits for animals were increasingly gaining popularity during the second wave of COVID, which encouraged market players to take appropriate actions to help the veterinarians. These factors have propelled the market even during the pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-health-market/requestsample

Animal Health Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of zoonotic and food-borne diseases. In line with this, a significant rise in demand for protein food is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of advanced vaccines and pharmaceuticals has augmented the growth of the market. Apart from this, numerous companies are undertaking consistent efforts to control pathogen contamination risks and food-borne diseases, thereby contributing to the market. Moreover, various government initiatives to promote animal health products are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, rapid technological advancements in veterinary health care, such as the advent of efficient information management systems, animal owner mobile technology, and vaccine banks, are offering lucrative growth opportunities for key players. Additionally, the rising number of veterinary practitioners and the growing animal health expenditures are strengthening the animal health market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/33aGWWH

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bayer

• Elanco

• Merck

• Merial

• Zoetis Inc.

• Biogenesis Bago

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Heska

• Neogen

• Novartis

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vetoquinol

• Virbac

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Commercial Animals

• Companion Animals

Breakup by Product Type:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologicals

• Medicinal Feed Additives

• Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

View Other Reports by IMARC Group:

• Refrigerant Market Research Report 2022: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/572929717/refrigerant-market-2022-2027-industry-trends-size-share-value-leaders-and-forecast-report

• Edible Cutlery Market Research Report 2022: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/572930639/edible-cutlery-market-2022-growth-rate-demand-size-share-analysis-manufacturers-and-report-by-2027

• India Real Estate Market Research Report 2022: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/573766887/india-real-estate-market-expected-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-9-60-during-2022-2027

• India Bath Soap Market Research Report 2022: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/573767291/india-bath-soap-market-2022-worth-us-3-973-million-by-2027-cagr-of-6-53

• Luxury Furniture Market Research Report 2022: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/573768344/luxury-furniture-market-2022-worth-us-29-6-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-97

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.