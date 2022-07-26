Tuna Market 2022: Global Price, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Demand and Report 2027

Tuna Market Report

The global tuna market reached a value of US$ 40.7 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 48.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tuna market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Tuna refers to the saltwater fish that belongs to the Thunini tribe and is usually found in the temperate as well as subtropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, etc. It has several essential nutrients, including proteins, magnesium, iron, niacin, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, B6, and B12, potassium, etc. As a result, tuna offers various health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, improving the immune system, strengthening bones, reducing the risk of cancer, assisting in weight loss and blood circulation, inhibiting skin and kidney infections, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The elevating levels of globalization and the emerging trend of exploring international cuisines are some of the primary factors driving the tuna market. Moreover, the increasing consumer inclination toward ready-to-eat (RTE) food items is propelling the demand for frozen and canned tuna, on account of their numerous benefits, such as ease of transportation, minimal cooking time, prolonged shelf life, etc., which in turn, is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating need for capturing and processing the fish using sustainable methods, owing to the rising environmental concerns among individuals, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing popularity of skipjack, bigeye, albacore, yellowfin, and other product variants is projected to fuel the tuna market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Some of these key players include:

• Thai Union

• Tri Marine

• Starkist

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Canned

• Frozen

• Fresh

Breakup by Species:

• Skipjack

• Yellowfin

• Albacore

• Bigeye

• Bluefin

Production Breakup by Region:

• Japan

• Indonesia

• Philippines

• Taiwan P.C.

• Republic of Korea

• Spain

• Others

Consumption Breakup by Region:

• Japan

• USA

• Republic of Korea

• China

• Taiwan P.C.

• European Union

• Others

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Tuna Market Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Tuna Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

