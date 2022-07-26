Dope LGBTQ Rappers in Hip Hop Music: "AR" Da Gawd of Mount Vernon, NY
What's impressive about the release of her second mixtape is that she's releasing it just 2 weeks after releasing her first mixtape, "Welcome To The Show (Scene 1)”MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Elton John, to Adam Lambert; and with the rise of Lil Nas X, the music industry and music fans worldwide, seem to be embracing great music, no matter their favorite artist's sexual preference. Nothing speaks more volume to what you just read, though, than the emergence of openly Gay musicians in the Rap and Hip Hop music genre.
Hip Hop culture and Rap music have always been rooted in machismo and tough-guy street bravado, leaving very little room for female Rappers or male Rappers who were not heterosexual. However, the last twenty five plus years in Hop Hop has seen the emergence of some of the best Rappers; who happen to be females, and also great lyricists who just happen to be members of the LGBTQ community.
From Nicki Minaj; she's not gay but bisexual, to Young M.A, who is an openly Gay female Rapper and considered a "dope" lyricist, the world of Rap music seems to be paying closer attention to the content of the artist, and not who the artist sleeps with. While Rappers like Lil Nas X struggle to find greater acceptance in Hip Hop culture, and acceptance with mainstream Rappers, there is absolutely no question on the impact his song, "Old Town Road", has had in Hip Hop, and the music industry.
An independent record label in New York city called MVB RECORDS has done something that no other indie record label on the east coast of America, has ever done; and they've done it twice. MVB RECORDS just signed its second openly Gay Rap artist, and this time the artist is an up-and-coming female Rapper named "AR" DA GAWD, from Mount Vernon, NY. "AR" has her 2nd mixtape, "Welcome To The Show (Scene 2)", now exclusively on Apple Music pre-release, with an expected release date of July 29th, 2022. What's impressive about the release of her second mixtape is that she's releasing it just 2 weeks after releasing her first mixtape, "Welcome To The Show (Scene 1)".
A Hip Hop artist releasing two mixtapes within weeks is nothing to 'sneeze at'. To put this feat in perspective, let's analyze a statement from superstar Rapper Cardi B. Cardi B once asked, "which female rapper is working harder than me", because she (Cardi B) released two mixtapes in six months, which is something that is not typical for Rappers or most musicians to do. This clearly shows the drive and ambition of "AR", because she is also reportedly breezing through eight hour studio sessions, knocking out 8 to 10 songs each session.
From what is publicly available on the internet we know that "AR" DA GAWD has been trying to break into the Hip Hop industry for over a decade. She recently had to bury her sister, and in her music she has not shied away from exposing her struggles with homelessness. In her music she also lets her listeners into her experience with family betrayal, and friends who never showed her the light of day, only to reach out when news spread about her record deal.
"AR" has music on all popular music streaming services, including Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, TIDAL, Spotify, etc. Interested listeners can also find her all over social media.
