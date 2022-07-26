Assessment Services Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors driving market revenue growth

Assessment Services Market Size – USD 12.32 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Rapid increase in younger labor force size” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

This report gives Assessment Services Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Assessment Services market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

Rising necessity among competition-conducting bodies associated with tests such as TOEFL and PAPI 3 to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among various sectors to opt for online computer-based tests are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Focus on professional development through assessment services helps employees to develop their skills and improve performance. These services are used as part of training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees and impart new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Assessment Services market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Keyword market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Some major companies in the global market: Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

The report divides the global Assessment Services Market based on aspects such as type, application, and region. For the historical period considered, elaborate insights on the value, market share, production, growth rate, and price analysis for each sub-segment is presented by the report. Moreover, the report also dives deeper into regional production, consumption, export, and import. The regions considered in the research include:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Scope of the Report:

Based on the types, the Assessment Services market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

