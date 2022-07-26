Blockchain Supply Chain Market Key Trends 2022, Revenue to Garner $9,852.91 Million by 2025

Blockchain Supply Chain Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & and changing market trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid proliferation of e-commerce industry is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market. The global blockchain supply chain market was estimated at $93.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for supply chain transparency, and rise in need for improved security of supply chain transactions drive the growth of the global blockchain supply chain market.

Based on geography, the North America region held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 90.4% during the period.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 256 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5282

Key market players such as - BTL Group, Huawei Accenture Plc., Oracle Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software, IBM Corporation, and AWS Inc.

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is predicted to maintain its leadership status by 2025. Simultaneously, the services segment would register the fastest CAGR of 87.6% during the estimated period.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5282

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the period 2018–2025. At the same time, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 83.2% by 2025.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global XXX market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5282

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Blockchain in BFSI Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

