Japan Organic Cosmetics Market 2021: Share, Size, Analysis, Outlook and Key Players 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Organic Cosmetics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the japan organic cosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Organic cosmetics are derived from naturally sourced ingredients that are free from artificial additives, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), chemical compounds, etc. These products are rich in minerals, gelatin, essential vitamins, antioxidants, collagen, etc. Organic cosmetics offer numerous benefits over chemical-based counterparts, such as improving skin nourishment, reducing acne, maintaining skin health with toxin-free ingredients, etc. Some common product variants include hair care, oral care, skincare, fragrances, toiletries, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Japan Organic Cosmetics Market Trends:

The high prevalence of various dermatological disorders owing to increasing pollution levels, hectic lifestyles, use of petroleum-based cosmetic ingredients, etc., is driving the Japan organic cosmetics market. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards reducing unethical activities and animal cruelty is augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising influence of social media beauty trends and several celebrity endorsements promoting organic cosmetics are also bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the emergence of organic product variants in the men grooming range is also fueling the product demand. Moreover, the easy availability of organic cosmetics across numerous e-commerce platforms is anticipated to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Japan Organic Cosmetics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amway Corporation, Aubrey Organics, Inc. (Nutraceutical Corporation), Korres S.A., L’Occitane International S.A, L'Oréal S.A.,Oriflame Cosmetics, The Avon Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Weleda and Yves Rocher.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, gender, age group, price, end use, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Age Group:

15-24

25-54

55 and Above

Breakup by Price:

Low-End

Mid-Range

High-End

Break up by End Use:

Household

Salon & Spa

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto

Kinki/Kansai

Chubu

Kyushu

Tohoku

Chugoku

Hokkaido

Shikoku

