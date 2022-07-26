Providence is host city for American Alliance for Theatre and Education first hybrid conference, July 28-31

The RI State Council on the Arts is co-hosting the American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE) upcoming national and first hybrid, conference Arriba el Telón (Raise the Curtain), in Providence at the Rhode Island Convention Center, July 28-31.

The national organization has chosen to convene its membership in Providence to highlight the city's multi-lingual theaters and showcase statewide commitment to theater education.

"RISCA is proud to be playing a major role in amplifying theater education at AATE's first post-Covid national conference," RISCA's Executive Director Lynne McCormack said. "This conference will be convening a diverse group of arts educators from across the country. We are excited to showcase RI artists and culture groups and celebrate the breadth of multilingual performance and storytelling in our community."

"As the Creative Capital, Providence places tremendous value on the role that the arts play in developing a well-rounded citizenry and robust economy." Kristen Adamo, President and CEO of the Providence/Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau said, "We are pleased to welcome AATE to Rhode Island and are extremely grateful to RISCA for their efforts in bringing this event here, which will have a direct spend impact of $434,000 on the Rhode Island economy. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we hope that more organizations will follow their lead and recommend Rhode Island for a meeting or sporting event."

The conference's highlights include keynote speaker Francis Parra of Teatro ECAS. In addition, on Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m., at the State House lawn, Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA), in association with Trinity Rep, will present a production of La Mancha, translated and adapted by Brown/Trinity Rep alum Marcel Mascaró as part of their "Teatro en El Verano (Theater in the Summer)" program.

The following organizations will be highlighted during the conference — many as performers: • Teatro ECAS and its founder Francis Parra • Rhode Island Theatre Education Association • Southside Cultural Center • Puerto Rican Institute for Arts and Advocacy • Nader Molina • The Cambodian Society of Rhode Island • India Association of Rhode Island

Throughout the conference, there will be a local artisan vendor market organized by SouthSide Cultural Center. The Providence Performing Arts Center will host the conference's closing party on Saturday evening at PPAC's historic lobby.

About AATE As a nonprofit organization, AATE works to ensure that every young person can experience quality theater arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. Based in Washington, D.C, AATE has made waves in sparking conversations throughout numerous specializations, especially artists, scholars and educators. Through this cross-fertilization of ideas, AATE has created a space for art to enhance education and vice versa. Rooted in social justice and youth agency, AATE works to emphasize how critical thinking/collaborative skills apply to all fields in the 21st century workforce. The AATE conference features workshops where people can learn alongside and from one another. From playwrights, applied theater artists, K-12 educators, social justice activists, actors, directors, social workers and more.