Cosmetic Chemicals Market Organization, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The global cosmetic chemicals market was valued at $14.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetic-chemicals-market

Cosmetics are products or substances used to enhance the appearance of the skin and body. Cosmetic chemicals are used in the production of cosmetic products to enhance properties, appearance, and shelf-life of the products. It is the main component used for the preparation of personal care products. Some cosmetics are made up of natural sources, such as coconut oil, but majority of cosmetics are made by mixtures of chemical compounds. Cosmetic products include lipstick, perfume, concealer, moisturizer, hair dye, soap, and others.

There are many chemicals used for the preparation of cosmetics. Some of these are ammonium lauryl sulfate, talc, formaldehyde, alcohols, lanolin, and mineral oil/waxes. Cosmetic chemicals provide functional and physical properties to personal care products such as make-up cosmetics, lotions, creams, conditioners, and shampoos. However, some chemicals in cosmetics may cause allergic reactions. Some chemicals in personal care and cosmetics products are toxic such as 1,4-dioxane, butyl acetate, butylated hydroxytoluene, coal tar, diethanolamine, and mercury. These chemicals may be hazardous to health.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5711

Increase in disposable incomes of individuals across developing economies, such as China and India, and growing focus of people on aesthetic physical appearance have led to surge in demand for cosmetic products. In addition, growing aging population across Asian and European countries has led to surge in demand for anti-aging products, which is likely to drive the demand for cosmetic chemicals from cosmetic product manufacturers during the forecast period.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

On the basis of product type, the cosmetic chemicals market is divided into surfactants, polymer ingredients, colorants, and preservatives. The polymer ingredients segment is the leading segment that dominated the global market with more than half of the total share in 2019.

Based on application, the market is fragmented into skin care, hair care, make-up, oral care, fragrances, and others. The skin care segment is the leading segment that dominated the global market with more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2019.

Region-wise, the cosmetic chemicals market size is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the major global cosmetic chemicals market share in 2019, and dominated the global market with more than one-third of the total market share in 2019.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetic-chemicals-market/purchase-options

Key players operating in the global cosmetic chemicals market include Solvay SA, Cargill Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, P&G, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Symrise, and Ashland Inc.

COVID-19 analysis:

Attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak, the fashion & entertainment industry in developed and emerging countries, such as the U.S., India, France, and South Korea, has been shut down for indefinite time due to lockdown imposed by these countries. As a result, the demand for cosmetic products from these industries has declined significantly, resulting in downfall in demand for cosmetic chemicals.

Volatility in prices of cosmetic chemicals is one of the major challenges for manufacturers. During the COVID-19 outbreak, cosmetic chemical prices increased significantly, owing to surge in demand from personal care product manufacturers. This trend is likely to continue in the future till the COVID-19 pandemic exists.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Cosmetic Chemicals Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5711?reqfor=covid