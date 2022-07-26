Neonatal Ventilator Market Showcase Massive Growth With CAGR of 6.7% | Allied Market Research

Neonatal Ventilator Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Neonatal Ventilator Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Vyaire Medical Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), Medtronic Plc. and Smiths Group Plc.

The global neonatal ventilator market was valued at $328.65 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $555.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The neonatal ventilator is medical device that aid in offering proper ventilation to the premature & newborns infants. The neonatal ventilator helps neonates to breathe through artificial breathing mechanisms. The ventilator assists in breathing by placing a tube called endotracheal tube in the patient’s windpipe. These neonatal ventilators promote alveolar gas exchange such as oxygenation and carbon dioxide (CO2) elimination by producing positive pressure to inflate the lungs of a neonate, who is incapable of adequate independent breathing. Moreover, these ventilators support preterm and critically ill neonates who suffer from respiratory failure or disorders and who generally have high airway resistance, small tidal volumes, and high respiratory rates.

The major factors that boosts the growth of the neonatal ventilator market include rise in number of preterm births with the respiratory disorders, increase in regulatory approvals & product launches, rise in awareness regarding the treatments for chronic respiratory diseases, technological advancements in non-invasive neonatal ventilators, and wide usage of invasive neonatal ventilators in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Neonatal Ventilator Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Neonatal Ventilator Market by Key Players: Vyaire Medical Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), Medtronic Plc. and Smiths Group Plc.

Neonatal Ventilator Market By Type: Invasive and Non-invasive

Neonatal Ventilator Market By End User: Hospitals and Clinics

