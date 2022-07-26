Scholarship Fund Available to Entrepreneurs and Business Students By Rabbi Moshe Rabin
Moshe Rabin
Rabbi Moshe Rabin Provides Scholarship Funds for Student EntrepreneursFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moshe Rabin Scholarship for Student Entrepreneurs is now open for applications. This scholarship awards $1,000 to entrepreneurs who have innovative business ideas and want to launch a company after graduation. In addition, the scholarship aims to help support and encourage new business ventures.
Rabbi Moshe Rabin is the Rabbi of Rohr Bais Chaya Synagogue as well as the Executive Director of Rohr Bais Chaya Academy, and is committed to helping others achieve their success. By awarding this scholarship, he hopes to continue his legacy and support future generations of entrepreneurs. So, students that have great business ideas that they want to implement, and are looking for some financial assistance, be sure to apply for the Moshe Rabin Scholarship!
The Moshe Rabin Scholarship offers $1,000 to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their businesses. The scholarship is named after the Rabbi and business leader Moshe Rabin. Rabin is a successful Rabbi and philanthropist who founded several non-profits, including The Alliance for Education. He also donates his time and resources to numerous charities and causes.
Rabbi Moshe Rabin believes that entrepreneurship is key to economic success and development. Therefore, he established the scholarship program to encourage others to follow in his footsteps. The scholarship is open to any student studying business.
Moshe says, "The scholarship is my way of giving back and helping others achieve their dreams. I want to encourage young people to take risks, be creative and think outside the box." The scholarship program is available for all students studying business, whether you are an undergraduate or graduate student, or high school students that will attend a university to study business. If you have a business idea that you would like to pursue, this scholarship can help you get started.
In order to be eligible, Rabbi Moshe Rabin says you must submit an essay to apply for the Moshe Rabin Scholarship. This scholarship will help students to start their business plan and get more information on how to run a business. A deserving student will get $1,000 for their business idea, which will help them to get started or with student debt. This scholarship is named after him because he wants to encourage young people to excel in entrepreneurship and be creative in their businesses. To apply for the scholarship, please visit the official Moshe Rabin Scholarship page for all the details on how you can apply.
About Rabbi Moshe Rabin
Rabbi Moshe Rabin is the Rabbi of Rohr Bais Chaya Synagogue as well as the Executive Director of Rohr Bais Chaya Academy. He also serves as the President of The Alliance for Education, a non-profit which donates funds to educational organizations.
Rabbi Rabin received his Bachelors degree and Rabbinic Ordination in Miami and completed his Masters of Education in Loyola University, Chicago.
Spokesperson: Rabbi Moshe Rabin
Website: https://mosherabinscholarship.com
Email: apply@mosherabinscholarship.com
Moshe Rabin
Moshe Rabin Scholarship
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other