Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the latin America artificial intelligence market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to an interdisciplinary field of computer science invented to imitate human intelligence to perform several activities in real-time. It is extensively utilized for multiple purposes, such as decision-making, voice recognition, visual perception, language translation, handwriting recognition, etc. Artificial intelligence offer numerous advantages, such as better adaptability, higher time-efficiency, improved accuracy, enhanced productivity, etc. As a result, it is used across various sectors, such as defense, trade, automobile, construction, healthcare, transportation, banking, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

The rising internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smart devices are primarily driving the Latin America artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the escalating deployment of AI-based algorithms in e-commerce platforms for gathering specific insights is also augmenting the market growth in the region. Additionally, the growing trend of digitization across several industries, such as retail, BFSI, construction, etc., is further inducing the AI market in the region. In line with this, continuous government support for the expansion of the 5G network is also propelling the demand for AI across Latin American countries. Moreover, the increasing integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to further bolster the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, over the forecasted period.

Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

