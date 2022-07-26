Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the latin America artificial intelligence market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to an interdisciplinary field of computer science invented to imitate human intelligence to perform several activities in real-time. It is extensively utilized for multiple purposes, such as decision-making, voice recognition, visual perception, language translation, handwriting recognition, etc. Artificial intelligence offer numerous advantages, such as better adaptability, higher time-efficiency, improved accuracy, enhanced productivity, etc. As a result, it is used across various sectors, such as defense, trade, automobile, construction, healthcare, transportation, banking, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:
The rising internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smart devices are primarily driving the Latin America artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the escalating deployment of AI-based algorithms in e-commerce platforms for gathering specific insights is also augmenting the market growth in the region. Additionally, the growing trend of digitization across several industries, such as retail, BFSI, construction, etc., is further inducing the AI market in the region. In line with this, continuous government support for the expansion of the 5G network is also propelling the demand for AI across Latin American countries. Moreover, the increasing integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to further bolster the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, over the forecasted period.
Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
General/Strong Artificial Intelligence
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Technology:
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Others
Breakup by System:
Intelligence Systems
Decision Support Processing
Hybrid Systems
Fuzzy Systems
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Marketing
Financial Services
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Breakup by Country:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Peru
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
