Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market 2021 By Emerging Trends, Industry Share & SWOT Analysis till 2028

Increasing geriatric population and prevalence of hypertension and age-related diseases are some key factors driving growth of the pressure market.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth –CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in medical technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure within arteries. Basic devices consist of a rubber squeeze bulb, a tube and gauge, and an inflatable cuff that wraps around the patient’s or users arm. The reliability and accuracy of professional blood pressure monitoring systems in healthcare settings is vital and need for more accurate measuring devices has prompted leading medical device manufacturers to focus on innovation and development of more advanced and accurate devices and systems. Miniaturization of medical devices has also opened up vast and high potential opportunities for players operating in the market, and this is expected to further support growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market to a significant extent going ahead.

Recent technological advancements such as introduction of digitalized blood pressure machines, mobile-based monitoring, and sensor-based devices are factors expected to boost demand for automated blood pressure monitoring devices throughout forecast period. Other factors such as increasing government support and investment by major manufacturing companies are also fueling market growth.

The SWOT analysis carried out during the study sheds light on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats encountered by the prominent vendors. Expert insights on past, present and future trends covered by the study further aims to provide clarity on the future prospects of the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A & D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz. Inc.

The research analyzes market segmentation based on product type, application, sale and geographical regions. All different parameters known to impact the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market are assessed in this research report and have also been accounted for, examined in detail, analyzed through qualitative and quantitative research and weighed upon to get actionable data.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Scope Of The Report:

This extensive analysis sheds light on an array of intangible aspects connected with the business such as important definitions, end use and total revenue garnered across different regions. The researcher has taken a conscious effort to get a closer look at some of the top performers of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices industry. Other essential aspects evaluated during research include import and export, demand and supply, distribution channel, gross margin and supply chain management.

To add more credibility to the research the study examines the winning strategies adopted by the prominent vendors to maintain competitive edge worldwide. Vital statistics on the business performance is projected using self-explanatory resources charts, tables and graphic images.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market. Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions and mergers as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The professional intelligence study on the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market?

What are the main issues facing the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

