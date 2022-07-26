By 2028, Demand for Global eDiscovery Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.78 Bn, at a 6.40% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global eDiscovery Market was worth around 9.50 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 13.78 (USD Billion) by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.40% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Microsoft, IBM, OpenText, Deloitte, Micro Focus, ZyLAB, Relativity, Nuix, Logikcull, KLDiscovery, Exterro, Thomson Reuters, Knovos, Casepoint, Nextpoint, DISCO, Veritas, One Discovery, Congruity360, Onna, Everlaw, Texifter, Allegory, Evichat, Reductech, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "eDiscovery Market By Component (Solutions, Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, Production and Presentation, Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support, Training, Consulting and Integration), By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud)), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (Government and Public Sector, Legal, BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global eDiscovery Market size & share was approximately USD 9.50 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.40% and is anticipated to reach over USD 13.78 Billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the eDiscovery market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global eDiscovery market.

What is eDiscovery? How big is the eDiscovery Industry?

Report Overview:

eDiscovery is the process of identifying, acquiring, and displaying electronically stored information (ESI) for legal investigations. Emails, documents, PowerPoint presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data, and audio and video files are all examined. This evidence is then extracted and evaluated using a variety of cyber-forensic techniques before being transferred to digital formats and presented in court. They contribute to trend detection and analytical research for legal, constitutional, political, and privacy issues.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the eDiscovery market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.40% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. In terms of Revenue, The eDiscovery market size was worth around US$ 9.50 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 13.78 Billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on components segment analysis, the the solutions segment will have a bigger market share during the forecasted period.

Based on organization size segment analysis, the large enterprises will hold a large part of the market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market during the projection period.

Market Growth Dynamics: Industry Drivers

The usage of e-discovery solutions is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to rising digital forensics trends among businesses. Furthermore, because of the importance of digital evidence in forensics investigations, the electronic evidence process for litigation assistance has been streamlined and reduced. The growing deployment of IoT and cloud computing systems has considerably increased the generation of digital data, resulting in an increase in the need for e-discovery solutions for retrieving and restoring information traces. In addition, the rise in litigation around the world, the focus on proactive governance with data analytics, and the publication of new content sources are all contributing to the global e-discovery market's overall expansion.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 13.78 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Microsoft, IBM, OpenText, Deloitte, Micro Focus, ZyLAB, Relativity, Nuix, Logikcull, KLDiscovery, Exterro, Thomson Reuters, Knovos, Casepoint, Nextpoint, DISCO, Veritas, One Discovery, Congruity360, Onna, Everlaw, Texifter, Allegory, Evichat, Reductech, and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for eDiscovery industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the eDiscovery Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the eDiscovery Industry?

What segments does the eDiscovery Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the eDiscovery Market sample report and company profiles?

eDiscovery Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the business and economic situations. Since then, eDiscovery specialists have been debating and making judgments to enable the collection, processing, and review of ESI. The most talked about topic among business, legal and IT specialists in the eDiscovery ecosystem is how to plan and execute the basic eDiscovery work of collection during the pandemic. The key hurdles for remote collection are IT infrastructure and qualified labor. COVID-19 is thought to have a short-term influence. As a result of new activities such as work from home and social distancing, virtual private network connectivity has fueled demand for and acceptance of cloud-based eDiscovery solutions.

eDiscovery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global eDiscovery market is segregated based on component, deployment type, organization size, and verticals.

In terms of deployment type, the on-premises segment will have a bigger market share during the forecasted period. Although companies have been focusing more on the cloud deployment type in recent times because it provides them with several benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, speed, interoperability, and lower infrastructure costs, the on-premises segment is expected to hold a larger share of the eDiscovery market. The cost of implementing on-premises solutions is factored into a company's CAPEX. This strategy is mostly used in applications that process sensitive or confidential data. Because of the usage of machine learning, IT devices, sensors, clickstreams, and a variety of other devices, every business now creates massive volumes of data.

In terms of vertical, BFSI will hold a large part of the market share during the forecast period. The introduction of modern technology will be critical to the BFSI vertical's success. Banking consumers can now access real-time banking and financial information services on any device thanks to digital technologies. Capital markets, insurance, asset management, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and online transactions are just a few of the data sources in the BFSI vertical. Litigation in banks is a difficult practice since a large amount of data must be analyzed, as well as the complications of analyzing manual or documented entries. The use of eDiscovery has resulted in improved transparency and clarity in court records.

Regional Dominance:

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America are the five key geographic regions that make up the global eDiscovery market. During the projection period, North America is expected to account for the greatest market share. North America is divided into two parts: the United States and Canada. The United States is predicted to be a prominent revenue contributor to the eDiscovery market's growth in North America. The United States is one of the most developed countries in the world, with a proclivity for innovation. The country possesses the infrastructure, innovation, and initiatives required to propel the eDiscovery industry forward. Also, with the rapid growth in technological advancements and the increased use of the internet, the US eDiscovery market has been anticipated to hold the influx portion of the market in the overall North American region.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global eDiscovery market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global eDiscovery market include;

Microsoft

IBM

OpenText

Deloitte

Micro Focus

ZyLAB

Relativity

Nuix

Logikcull

KLDiscovery

Exterro

Thomson Reuters

Knovos

Casepoint

Nextpoint

DISCO

Veritas

One Discovery

Congruity360

Onna

Everlaw

Texifter

Allegory

Evichat

Reductech

Browse the full “eDiscovery Market By Component (Solutions, Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, Production and Presentation, Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support, Training, Consulting and Integration), By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud)), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Vertical (Government and Public Sector, Legal, BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ediscovery-market



The global eDiscovery market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Processing, Review and Analysis

Identification, Preservation and Collection

Production and Presentation

Services

Managed Services

Maintenance and Support

Training, Consulting and Integration

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

Government and Public Sector

Legal

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

