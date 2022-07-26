Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Size worth $3.98 Bn Globally by 2027 at 17.6% CAGR Says, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in biopsy owing to its higher convenience is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.6%, Market Trends – High demand in cognitive analytical insights ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedures in biopsy testing and an extensive rise in the rate of breast and lung cancers globally. Around 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in North America are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).

Considerable numbers of the overall open excisional biopsy have been replaced by the minimally invasive biopsy technology in patients having the imaging-detected suspicious or the indeterminate breast lesions. With minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, higher precisions can be accumulated, which in turn helps in reducing the psychological burden that affects the patients and also helps reduce the overall cost by a significant margin.

The extensive proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical technologies and extensive rise in the requirement of biopsy tests to diagnose cancerous cells and identifying infectious, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory cases. Early detection of the cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant driving factors for this market.

The SWOT analysis carried out during the study sheds light on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats encountered by the prominent vendors. Expert insights on past, present and future trends covered by the study further aims to provide clarity on the future prospects of the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Owlstone Medical Ltd.

The research analyzes market segmentation based on product type, application, sale and geographical regions. All different parameters known to impact the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market are assessed in this research report and have also been accounted for, examined in detail, analyzed through qualitative and quantitative research and weighed upon to get actionable data.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biopsy

Optical Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Pigmented Lesion Assays

Breath Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Others

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Non-oncology Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital-based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern MIB technologies, are expected to grow fastest amongst the end-use verticals throughout the forecast period.

The therapeutic application is further segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Non-oncology Application. Minimally invasive breast biopsy (MIBB) has been highly recommended for the pre breast cancer diagnosis and checkup globally. The MIBB is expected to grow higher during the projected period as the number of breast cancer increases.

The Asia Pacific region, due to its immense rise in the breast & lung cancers & rising usage of the MIB technologies, is expected to accelerate with the fastest growth rate of 20.1% during the projected period 2020 to 2027.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

The professional intelligence study on the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market?

What are the main issues facing the global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

