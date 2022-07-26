Chestnut Street Bridge Reduced to One Lane Through Next Week for Railing Installation in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Chestnut Street is reduced to one lane weekdays between Schuylkill Avenue and 24th Street in Center City Philadelphia through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, for railing installation on the Chestnut Street Bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.



The work is part of PennDOT's substantially completed $105.1 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which reopened in March — and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.



Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish this summer.



For more information on the project, visit www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

