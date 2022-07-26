Submit Release
Travel Disruptions Due to Storm Updated 8:30 AM

Dunmore, PA – Please see below for closures due to Sunday night's storm that passed throughout the area.

UPDATES ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​
County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Time of Reopening
Lackawanna 4012 (Waverly Road) Waverly Clinton Street, Waverly Gideon Lane, Glenburn Open Downed tree in wires   Tuesday, July 26, 2022 7:30 AM
Luzerne 4006 (Shickshinny Lake Road/Waterton Road) Huntington Township Intersection of PA 239 Pond Hill Road Intersection of Sunshine Road Open Downed trees and wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 7:00 AM
Susquehanna State Route 92 Oakland Township Intersection of Riverside Drive Intersection of Hilborn Road Open Downed tree in wires  Tuesday, July 26, 2022 9:00 PM on 7/25/22

 

CONTINUED CLOSING

 

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening
Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale Highway) Carbondale Intersection 171(Belmont Street Carbondale) Canaan Street Closed Downed tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 9:00 AM
Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill Road) Scott Township Intersection Stracham Road Intersection of Kraky Road Closed Downed tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 9:00 AM
Wyoming 1011 (West Nicholson Road) Nicholson Township Intersection of Marshall Squire Road Intersection of Susquehanna County Line State Route 2001 Closed Down tree in wires        Tuesday, July 26, 2022 12:00 PM


Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

 


