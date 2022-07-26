Travel Disruptions Due to Storm Updated 8:30 AM
Dunmore, PA – Please see below for closures due to Sunday night's storm that passed throughout the area.
|UPDATES
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Location
|Ending Location
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Time of Reopening
|Lackawanna
|4012 (Waverly Road)
|Waverly
|Clinton Street, Waverly
|Gideon Lane, Glenburn
|Open
|Downed tree in wires
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|7:30 AM
|Luzerne
|4006 (Shickshinny Lake Road/Waterton Road)
|Huntington Township
|Intersection of PA 239 Pond Hill Road
|Intersection of Sunshine Road
|Open
|Downed trees and wires
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|7:00 AM
|Susquehanna
|State Route 92
|Oakland Township
|Intersection of Riverside Drive
|Intersection of Hilborn Road
|Open
|Downed tree in wires
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|9:00 PM on 7/25/22
CONTINUED CLOSING
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Location
|Ending Location
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Lackawanna
|6006 (Scranton/Carbondale Highway)
|Carbondale
|Intersection 171(Belmont Street Carbondale)
|Canaan Street
|Closed
|Downed tree in wires
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|9:00 AM
|Lackawanna
|1025 (Wemberly Hill Road)
|Scott Township
|Intersection Stracham Road
|Intersection of Kraky Road
|Closed
|Downed tree in wires
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|9:00 AM
|Wyoming
|1011 (West Nicholson Road)
|Nicholson Township
|Intersection of Marshall Squire Road
|Intersection of Susquehanna County Line State Route 2001
|Closed
|Down tree in wires
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|12:00 PM
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.
Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.
Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502