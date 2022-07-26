Shoulder Closure Planned on NB I-83 Near Harrisburg in Dauphin County

Contractor to repair pipe at Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road); work will be at night

Harrisburg, PA –PennDOT announced today that a shoulder closure is planned for Thursday night on northbound Interstate 83 at Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) near Harrisburg. The inside shoulder of northbound I-83 will be closed for pipe repairs.







Weather permitting, this work will begin at approximately 9:00 PM Thursday, July 28, and be completed by 6:00 AM Friday, July 29. In the event of inclement weather, this work will be performed Friday night.





This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.







