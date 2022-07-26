Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,576 in the last 365 days.

PA Turnpike to Close Kumry Road for Construction in Milford Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Kumry Road between Rosenberger Road and Walnut Lane in Milford Township, Bucks County, beginning at 9:00 AM Monday, August 8, for overhead bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 


The closure will be in place periodically on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM or 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM and 24 hours on Saturdays and Sundays as needed through Summer 2025. 


Kumry Road passenger vehicles will be directed to use Allentown Road, Route 663 (John Fries Highway), and Krammes Road. Large trucks will be directed to use Main Street, Broad Street, Tollgate Road, Route 309 (West End Boulevard), and Route 663 (John Fries Highway). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. 


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


The Pennsylvania Turnpike will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #




You just read:

PA Turnpike to Close Kumry Road for Construction in Milford Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.