PA Turnpike to Close Kumry Road for Construction in Milford Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Kumry Road between Rosenberger Road and Walnut Lane in Milford Township, Bucks County, beginning at 9:00 AM Monday, August 8, for overhead bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





The closure will be in place periodically on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM or 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM and 24 hours on Saturdays and Sundays as needed through Summer 2025.





Kumry Road passenger vehicles will be directed to use Allentown Road, Route 663 (John Fries Highway), and Krammes Road. Large trucks will be directed to use Main Street, Broad Street, Tollgate Road, Route 309 (West End Boulevard), and Route 663 (John Fries Highway). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





The Pennsylvania Turnpike will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





