Travel Disruptions Due to Storm Updated 10:30 AM

Dunmore, PA – Please note all roads are now open from Sunday's night storm event.



UPDATES ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Time of Reopening Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale Highway) Carbondale Intersection 171(Belmont Street Carbondale) Canaan Street Open Downed tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 10:00 AM Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill Road) Scott Township Intersection Stracham Road Intersection of Kraky Road Open Downed tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 8:35 AM Wyoming 1011 (West Nicholson Road) Nicholson Township Intersection of Marshall Squire Road Intersection of Susquehanna County Line State Route 2001 Open Down tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 10:15 AM





Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

